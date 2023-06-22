Updated at 2:40 p.m. Friday — A month after the city of Napa announced an end to its longstanding fireworks display on July Fourth, plans for a replacement fireworks show have emerged – in a partnership between the Napa Valley Expo and the producers of BottleRock Napa Valley.

Facebook postings on Thursday promoted a “4th of July Fireworks” program presented by the Expo in partnership with Napa Hotels & Inns and BottleRock Presents, the business name used by Latitude 38 to promote events other than its namesake music festival at the Expo. Others listed as presenters were the Napa Valley Marketplace magazine, Napa Tourism Improvement District, and Napa radio station KVYN-FM 99.3, which is owned by Wine Down Media.

The post appeared on the Facebook feeds of BottleRock, Napa Valley Marketplace and Jeri Hansen, president of the Expo board.

The promise of a continued fireworks event follows the May 19 announcement by Napa City Manager Steve Potter that the city would not sponsor pyrotechnics as part of its Fourth of July celebrations this year. In a letter to the Napa Valley Register, Potter cited several reasons for canceling the event, including wildfire and environmental concerns, chemicals in firecrackers, and the effects of fireworks noise on some residents and pets.

“I realize this is an unpopular decision for some and a welcome one for others,” he wrote. “It is important for the city to still provide ways for our community to gather, and celebrate this holiday together.”

(Napa has announced plans for a July Fourth festival at the Oxbow Commons with food, music, entertainment and a Salute to America, and Napa Sunrise Rotary plans to hold its downtown 4th of July Parade that morning as scheduled.)

Potter did not cite money as a factor for the discontinuation. City officials said the roughly 15-minute fireworks display on Independence Day 2022 cost $35,000, although that doesn’t include related costs such as street closures, staff, security, planning and renting the Expo.

Thursday’s announcement indicated that leaders at the Expo – whose Third Street fairground hosts BottleRock in May and the Town & Country Fair in August – acted quickly to fill the resulting void.

“When the City of Napa announced that it was discontinuing the fireworks, the Expo Board of Directors and staff began to make calls and inquiries about presenting the fireworks show this year,” the Expo’s chief executive Corey Oakley was quoted as saying in a news release attached to Napa Valley Marketplace's Facebook post.

“The feedback we were getting was supportive of a show, and the opportunity to keep the tradition of fireworks for our community was appealing to us,” said Oakley, according to the statement. “With the help of some very generous community-minded partners, we felt that we had enough support, time, and resources to produce a safe show at the Expo.”

Hansen, in the news release, said Expo directors "are sensitive to the issues the prompted the City not to sponsor the fireworks" and added that "providing an organized fireworks show, from one location, for a broader audience is both safe and festive."

In an email Friday morning, Potter declined to address the Expo's move to stage a fireworks display without city involvement. "The Expo is State property so I do not have any additional comments to add beyond what I have already said," he said.

Later Friday, Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley stood by his and city staff’s reasons for moving on from a city-sponsored fireworks show.

“My concerns are still consistent with those the city staff and City Council agreed with – neighborhood impacts like fire concerns and air quality. Those are still true to me,” said Sedgley, who served with Napa Fire for three decades before his election to the City Council in 2012.

Councilmember Liz Alessio, who had expressed her disappointment about the city of Napa canceling its holiday fireworks, praised the move by the Expo and others to preserve the tradition for at least another year.

“For the Expo and BottleRock and the hotel groups to come in and complete our day with a Fourth of July fireworks show, personally I’m very happy for it, and there’s a lot of people in Napa that are grateful too,” she said Friday afternoon. “For me, it’s people in Napa coming together and working in partnership for the good of the community.”

Meanwhile, city efforts to look into alternative nighttime celebrations for future Independence Days continue.

Earlier this month, the City Council instructed staff to research what other gatherings Napa may organize for the 2024 holiday, such as a drone show or a laser-light exhibition. There is no immediate timetable for council members to settle on an option, but “it would be exciting to do something fresh and new and dynamic that still celebrates our Independence Day” in years to come, said Alessio.

Sedgley held out hopes for local partners to work with Napa on such new-style celebrations as they are for this year’s pyrotechnic display. “I hope they continue that partnership on new technologies in the future,” he said.

BottleRock Presents and the Tourism Improvement District are contributing funds toward the Expo’s Fourth of July fireworks show, according to Latitude 38 spokesperson Tom Fuller. The size of those contributions was not available late Friday.

Attempts to contact Hansen and Oakley of the Expo were unsuccessful.

Despite the announcement, some details of the decision-making process for reviving the Fourth of July fireworks remained unclear.

The board of the state-owned Expo listed “4th of July Fireworks” as item 6.1.2 in the agenda it released on Monday for a meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 27 at the fairground. It was one of seven items described as matters the “board may take approval action on” – nearly five days after the Facebook announcements went live.

The news release posted to Facebook indicated the Expo-sponsored fireworks display would begin around 9:15 p.m. July Fourth under the guidance of Pyro Spectaculars, the past operator of the program. Prime viewing areas will be in downtown and along the Napa River, but there would be no public viewing areas on Expo grounds, according to the statement.

Two other cities in Napa County have announced they will sponsor fireworks for the night of July Fourth. American Canyon will base its holiday display at Community Park II, and St. Helena will host a show at Crane Park for the first time since 2019, the last Independence Day before the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed two years' worth of public gatherings.

