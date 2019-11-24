Even with temperatures in the 60s, the Napa Valley Expo's Chardonnay Hall became a hub for holiday-themed arts and crafts over the weekend during the annual Gifts 'n Tyme Holiday Faire. The fair, which ran from Friday to Sunday, featured 85 booths devoted to handcrafted arts, jewelry, woodwork and gourmet foods, all presented by their creators.
Napa Valley Expo showcases crafts at Gifts 'n Tyme faire
- HOWARD YUNE hyune@napanews.com
