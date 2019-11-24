{{featured_button_text}}

Even with temperatures in the 60s, the Napa Valley Expo's Chardonnay Hall became a hub for holiday-themed arts and crafts over the weekend during the annual Gifts 'n Tyme Holiday Faire. The fair, which ran from Friday to Sunday, featured 85 booths devoted to handcrafted arts, jewelry, woodwork and gourmet foods, all presented by their creators.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

City of Napa/Town of Yountville Reporter

Howard Yune covers the city of Napa and the town of Yountville. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.