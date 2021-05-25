 Skip to main content
Napa Valley Expo to host June carnival, July livestock auction
Summertime

Napa Valley Expo to host June carnival, July livestock auction

Napa Town & Country Fair 2019

Bumper cars were among the traditional midway attractions at the 2019 Napa Town & Country Fair, the last before the wave of event cancellations forced by the coronavirus pandemic starting last year. The state-run Napa Valley Expo has approved two separate events for its fairground this summer: a Carnival and Food Fair in late June followed by the Junior Livestock Auction July 10.

 Samie Hartley, Register file photo

It may not be the Town & Country Fair as generations of Napans have known it, but the Napa Valley Expo is closing in on the fairground’s first summertime festivities since a historic pandemic quashed more than a year of public gatherings around the country.

Board members of the state-owned Expo on Tuesday morning approved a Carnival and Food Fair for late June at the fairground in Napa, as well as a return in early July to an in-person Junior Livestock Auction after the spread of the coronavirus pushed the 2020 auction into an online format.

Originally released in April, plans for this year's carnival and livestock show mark a measured step toward normalcy for the Expo, which is opting for separate and smaller events rather than the collection of midway games, livestock and music concerts it usually hosts for five days each summer.

But even celebrations with limited attendance and safeguards against COVID-19 amount to a major milepost for a fairground stripped bare of gatherings — and its flow of revenue — starting in the spring of 2020.

“It’s going to show the community we’re still here and we haven’t gone anywhere, and this is a step toward getting back to normal operation,” said Joe Anderson, the Expo’s part-time manager, a few hours before Napa County announced its first day with no new coronavirus infections in nearly a year.

Key details about both events — including how many visitors will be allowed at each — remained in flux as of Tuesday afternoon, including the layout of the carnival set for June 23-27 and the animal intake and judging schedule leading into the livestock auction, scheduled for July 10. Final schedules may be announced by month’s end or in early June, board president John Dunbar said after Tuesday’s meeting.

A representative from Helm & Sons Amusements, which operates the Town & Country Fair’s carnival attractions, was to tour the Expo grounds later Tuesday, and members of the Expo’s livestock advisory committee were to discuss auction plans with two board members in the evening.

Helm & Sons will run the June carnival and pay the Expo 20% of gross ticket receipts, plus $250 for each food and game concession on the grounds. The entrance fee — which Anderson said could be $40 for adults and $30 for children 11 and younger — would cover admission and rides, with food and games paid for separately. Payments would be cashless and based on ATM-style Magic Money cards.

Helm is seeking the use of the Expo’s Riesling Hall as a children’s area during the carnival after Napa County closes its winter-season shelter there, said Anderson. 

Likely to be missing from this year’s Expo experience are the nightly music concerts on the fairground’s Plaza Stage that are a staple of the Town & Country Fair, according to Dunbar. However, he added, the Expo and Helm will discuss whether to include smaller-bore entertainment at the carnival, such as musicians or street performers.

How many visitors will be allowed during each day of the carnival will depend on how California reshapes its attendance rules for group events after it loosens most remaining COVID-19 restrictions June 15, Expo officials said.

Under current state guidance, indoor gatherings of 5,000 or more people require proof of vaccination or a recent coronavirus test with a negative result, according to Dunbar. At outdoor events with at least 10,000 visitors, organizers are to recommend, but not require, immunization or a negative COVID-19 test.

All Helm employees working a Napa carnival will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Anderson said.

Expo leaders did not immediately announce a full schedule for the Junior Livestock Auction, but Anderson suggested that intake and judging for various types of animals could take place July 8 and 9, with an in-person auction to follow on the 10th. The goal is to shorten the total time that competition animals spend at the fairground, he said.

The Expo will decide later whether to pay for a simulcast and remote bidding at the July auction, similar to the system that allowed the 2020 event to proceed entirely online. Last August’s internet-based event raised more than $536,000 for Napa Valley youths raising livestock.

The end of summer will bring the largest post-pandemic audience yet to the Expo grounds, when BottleRock returns Sept. 3-5 after its cancellation last year. Organizers have said they will follow the health and safety guidelines set by the state and Napa County at the time of the music festival, which in recent years has drawn some 120,000 spectators over its three-day schedule, normally set for the final weekend in May.

Even before replacing this year's conventional fair with two earlier events, Expo leaders had pondered moving up main summer entertainments due to the risk of drier and hotter weather extending Northern California's period of high wildfire risk from the fall into late summer. Last October, the board voted to shift the Town & Country Fair from August to July, following the eruption of the Hennessey Fire on Aug. 17, 2020.

Americans are planning to have a normal summer. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Medline Remedy Dermatology Series.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

