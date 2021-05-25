Napa Valley Expo to host June carnival, July livestock auction

How many visitors will be allowed during each day of the carnival will depend on how California reshapes its attendance rules for group events after it loosens most remaining COVID-19 restrictions June 15, Expo officials said.

Under current state guidance, indoor gatherings of 5,000 or more people require proof of vaccination or a recent coronavirus test with a negative result, according to Dunbar. At outdoor events with at least 10,000 visitors, organizers are to recommend, but not require, immunization or a negative COVID-19 test.

All Helm employees working a Napa carnival will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Anderson said.

Expo leaders did not immediately announce a full schedule for the Junior Livestock Auction, but Anderson suggested that intake and judging for various types of animals could take place July 8 and 9, with an in-person auction to follow on the 10th. The goal is to shorten the total time that competition animals spend at the fairground, he said.

The Expo will decide later whether to pay for a simulcast and remote bidding at the July auction, similar to the system that allowed the 2020 event to proceed entirely online. Last August’s internet-based event raised more than $536,000 for Napa Valley youths raising livestock.