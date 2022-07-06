Napa Valley Expo to mount first full Town & Country Fair since 2019

After back-to-back years of disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Napa Valley Expo will finally mount a full-scale Town & Country Fair next month with all the trimmings — rides, games, concerts, farm animals and all.

This year’s fair in downtown Napa, the first to be fully staged since 2019, will run at the Expo on Third Street, Aug. 11-14, a day shorter than in years past. The exposition will complete its return from the cancellation of nearly all events in 2020 early in the pandemic, and a cautious comeback last summer that split the fair into a pared-down carnival and a separate livestock auction.

With the Town & Country Fair’s full return will come a refreshing of much of its schedule, with an eye to forging closer links between the fair and its local wine and arts scenes.

New attractions for 2022 include a wine garden with demonstrations by local chefs, as well as a third concert stage — joining the Expo’s existing stages for showcase performances — that will host a Locals Live! series starring Napa-area musicians.

Among other changes this year are a revised agriculture exhibit, larger carnival, special “selfie spots” for taking fair snapshots, and a building to replace the Expo’s Red Barn, a fairground gathering spot that was demolished in 2017.

“It was a matter of (having) an opportunity to reset, to say, ‘Let’s look at things and then try to give a fresh look to the event,’" Corey Oakley, who took over in 2021 as the Expo’s chief executive, said of the changes. “The other part of it was to add as much local flavor as we could.”

The Expo is shortening its 2022 fair to four days, in a step Oakley called the result of consistently slower ticket sales for the event’s previous Wednesday openers. Instead, fairgoers will benefit from lower ticket prices on the new opening day Thursday, Aug. 11 — free admission for children and seniors, and $8 tickets for adults and teenagers — as well as no hikes in ticket costs from the Expo’s last full-dress fair three summers ago. (General admission on the final three days will be $13 at the gate and $10 with advance purchase, with senior and children’s discounts.)

“The idea is to get people’s appetite whetted on Thursday and have them want to come back the other days,” he said last week. “(And) one of the biggest things is that we have the same admission prices as 2019 — and I don’t know if there’s anything else that’s the same price as it was 2019.”

The Napa fair will open at 2 p.m. on the first two days and at noon Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13 and 14. Gates will close at 9:30 p.m. on the first three days and at 8:30 p.m. on the final night.

Strict social distancing rules the state imposed in early 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus grew into a pandemic, canceled virtually all spectator events hosted by the Expo that year, including the BottleRock music festival and most of the Town & Country Fair. Only the Junior Livestock Auction — traditionally staged on the Saturday of fair weekend — went ahead, with online bidding followed by drive-through pickup of animals a day or two later.

The Napa fair began a partial, cautious return last June as California lifted its curbs on audience sizes following the roll-out of vaccines against COVID-19. The Greatest Portable Theme Park, a pop-up carnival with daily attendance capped at 5,000 at a time, took place first, followed by a separate livestock auction in July.

The animal auction will be reunited with the larger fair this year, taking place at the Expo’s livestock pavilion Saturday, Aug. 13. Load-in will begin Aug. 7 with shows beginning Aug. 9, two days before the general fair’s opening.

Joining the fair’s entertainment bill is Locals Live!, a series of concerts by Napa-area acts and dance studios that will occupy a new stage in the northeast section of the fairground. “I didn’t feel like we had enough of a local flavor for entertainment, and I thought this would be a better way to engage the community,” said Oakley.

Meanwhile, the fair will continue its nightly showcase concerts on the Plaza Stage and grounds stage, restoring an element the Expo dropped last year when event planning took place while California’s pandemic-driven curbs on audience sizes were still in effect.

The Napa Valley’s signature product also will gain a higher profile at this year’s fair with the debut of a wine garden, which will showcase area chefs as well as winemakers on each of the fair’s four days to bring what Oakley called “a little bit more of that Napa flavor into the event.”

Elsewhere on the Expo grounds, the fair’s usual complement of food vendors — who typically follow the Western county fair circuit from city to city — may be joined by food truck operators similar to those commonly seen on Napa city streets. While truck-based eateries can add local variety to the fair’s food selection, Oakley said their presence also may fill gaps left by touring vendors who have quit the fair circuit during the pandemic.

Alongside carnival rides and midway games similar to those of year’s past, one attraction from the Expo’s smaller pop-up carnival in 2021 will return. Cub Country Kids Pavilion, an indoor play area, will be carried over into the 2022 fair to entertain young children too small to safely use the carnival’s conventional rides.

Carnival tickets with unlimited rides will cost $40 at the Expo, or $30 with advance purchase. Fair parking will be $10 per vehicle, or $15 for preferred spaces.