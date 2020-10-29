Napa Valley Expo to move up 2021 Town & Country Fair to July to avoid wildfires

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We want to give certainty to our livestock folks so they know what the breeding calendar looks like,” said Dunbar.

Statewide uncertainty about which other county fairs might be canceled or moved in 2021 due to the pandemic may throw more challenges into the planning of the Town & Country Fair, Expo board members said.

The new July date puts Napa in competition for food vendors with the Alameda County fair, while earlier dates are occupied by fairs in Sonoma and Marin counties and later dates by the Cal Expo and the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, said Anderson.

“Perhaps if we're faced with fewer available food vendors, it may be a chance to work with local restaurants to bring them into the fair and set up a local food court, and provide local jobs and have a presence,” said board vice present Jeri Hansen. “Maybe we can make some lemonade out of these lemons, and pull in some local restaurant vendors if we need to.”