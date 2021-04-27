Napa Valley Expo to pursue in-person June carnival and July livestock auction

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We don’t have all the answers yet, because this is a new concept that’s being presented today,” said board president John Dunbar.

Under the Expo’s working plan, guests would be allowed to be present during animal judging as well as at the auction itself, but the fairground would not be opened to overnight guests staying in RVs to prevent excessive crowding. The Expo also is looking into providing an online simulcast of the auction, and the event could again shift online in the event of a major COVID-19 outbreak.

Although Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced plans to loosen many curbs on large-scale gatherings starting June 15, Anderson said the Expo is opting against a full-scale Town & Country Fair running at the same time as the livestock auction and contests. Instead, he proposed a stand-alone late-June carnival with limited attendance in which the Expo will provide the venue for Helm, which would produce the event and pass 20% of the profits to the fair authority.