Napa Valley Expo to reopen RV park on Friday

After nearly three months of dormancy caused by the coronavirus pandemic, one part of the Napa Valley Expo – its RV park – will reopen Friday.
The fairground on Third Street in downtown Napa has begun accepting reservations for recreational vehicles, Expo board president John Dunbar confirmed Wednesday. RV space rentals will mark the first commercial activity at the Expo since California and Napa County imposed shelter-at-home orders March 20 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. That shut down public gatherings to slow the spread of a virus that has killed more than 4,700 people statewide, including three in the county.
Social distancing rules will be in effect at the Napa RV facility, according to Dunbar. Although all 29 vehicle stalls – each spaced at least 15 feet from the others – are available to rent, guests cannot commingle with other guests unless they come from the same household. In addition, all common areas will remain closed.
The arrival of vacationers in RVs marks the first step in reviving the state-operated Expo, where the spring event schedule was virtually wiped out by the COVID-19 shutdown. Fair directors canceled the annual Town & Country Fair scheduled for August, and producers of the BottleRock music festival moved the three-day event from late May to Oct. 2-4.
The Expo is continuing to organize the fair's showcase event, the Junior Livestock Auction, although directors have yet to decide whether to hold at least part of the event on the premises or move it online.
The fairground has continued hosting a 24-hour homeless shelter that normally operates only overnight in the winter months, and its parking lot is the site of a drive-through coronavirus testing center.
A relaxation of shelter-at-home rules since May has allowed tourism to slowly reawaken elsewhere in the Napa Valley, though not at uniform speed countywide.
Boat launches and RV parks reopened in the Lake Berryessa area in time for Memorial Day, although tent campgrounds and cabins remained closed. On Friday, Napa County cleared wine tasting rooms to reopen, provided that guests and staff remain safely distanced and wear face masks.
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
