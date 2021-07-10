Napa Valley Expo welcomes bidders, farm animal raisers back to in-person Junior Livestock Auction

It was a day for Napa Valley children and teenagers to show off the results of months of raising pigs, goats, cattle, and sheep — and to bask in applause and rapid-fire bidding in the sawdust-scented pavilion that has been the backdrop for years of animal auctions.
On Saturday, the bidding for choice farm animals raised by Napa County youth took place not among people in front of computer screens and keyboards, but among spectators holding up numbered cards before a rocket-lipped auctioneer. The Napa Valley Expo played host to its first in-person edition of the Junior Livestock Auction since the coronavirus pandemic forced a temporary switch to an online-only auction last year.
Though featuring fewer animals than in the past, the combination of showmanship contests Thursday and Friday with fast-paced bidding Saturday marked another milepost back to normalcy for the state-owned Expo, which all but completely closed to visitors with COVID-19’s arrival in March 2020 and was stripped of more than a year of event revenue.
The return to the Expo’s livestock pavilion — and the chance to celebrate with fellow contestants and well-wishers — was a welcome reward to young people who had dealt with a safe but faceless virtual auction in 2020, when animals were dropped off at the Expo and quickly picked up by winning bidders two to three days after the online event.
“It’s so nice, so nice being back here,” said 15-year-old Taylor Buchanan of the St. Helena FFA chapter, about an hour before presenting the two pigs she has raised this year before several hundred spectators under the Expo’s livestock canopy.
“I really love raising animals, so it’s a good experience. Seeing everyone’s faces together and having live voices again, and not just seeing numbers go up on a screen,” she said, already clad in her FFA group’s regulation white paints, shirt and blue jacket a half-hour before the bidding opened at 9 a.m.
“I’m so happy to see everyone again; it’s just so nice to see all the hustle and bustle again,” said 17-year-old Kayla Maynard of American Canyon 4-H, whose pig Chunk was one of the first to be led from the animal pens to the pavilion’s stage during Saturday’s five-hour event.
Faced with months of virtual classes followed by a virtual auction a year ago, she added,”I prepared just as much as I would have, but it definitely was not as enjoyable. It’s a year I won’t forget; I’m glad it probably won’t happen again.”
In the year leading into Saturday’s event, board members of the state-owned Napa Valley Expo were compelled to adjust their planning of the livestock auction as the spread of COVID-19 ebbed and flowed — leaving planners uncertain whether they could safely welcome back spectators and bidders and, if so, how many.
Eventually, the strict ban on all public gatherings from the early months of the pandemic gave way to a gradual loosening and state and county health guidelines, as a wintertime spike in infections eased and three vaccines against the coronavirus won federal approval. On June 15, California lifted most remaining rules on social distancing, crowd sizes, and mask wearing in public places, leaving organizers to build an event around the new reality.
“The serious planning began only a month ago,” Lacey McDaniel, treasurer of the Junior Livestock Advisory Committee, said earlier in the week. “It has been a fast and furious month for us.”
Seating for more than 500 spectators was about equal to the capacity of previous auctions, according to the Expo’s part-time manager and former chief executive Joe Anderson, but the smaller number of animals on display led to a pavilion section normally used to shelter livestock being used instead to host the event’s luncheon. In all, 157 children and teens took part in this year’s event, displaying 234 auction lots, according to Dawn Stornetta, the auction’s livestock superintendent.
“On the one hand I’d like to think the community is excited after a year off,” said McDaniel, “but on other hand, COVID put a lot of people out of work and people may not have extra money to throw on animals and donations. I’m hopelessly optimistic, though!”
After more than a year when numerous events and celebrations have moved to Zoom and other videoconference platforms, Saturday’s auction definitively stepped back into the traditional mold, with no online bidding offered.
The virtual 2020 auction generated $536,606 for animal-raising youngsters in the county — just over a third of the total raised by the last in-person event in 2019 — and fair officials earlier pondered offering the option of remote participation again. But the Expo’s board of directors ultimately went all-in on a live experience, a decision Anderson said was reinforced by a scanty online take at another animal auction this spring.
During the Glenn County Fair in May, “there were only three buyers online, and for three buyers and the expense of $2,500 to $3,000 (for an online bidding system), it just did not make sense,” said Anderson, who retired from the Expo last year but continues to consult the fair authority. “And for the buyers and the kids, we wanted to get back to some semblance of normalcy.”
This year’s livestock auction took place as a stand-alone event after the Expo decided to split its traditional Town & Country Fair — of which the auction is a part — into two events with smaller crowd sizes at each. The Greatest Portable Theme Park, a traveling carnival operated by Helm and Sons Amusements, took place June 23-27 and featured rides, midway games, and a food court.
Capping the summer season Sept. 3-5 will be by far the largest gathering to fill the Expo since before the pandemic — the BottleRock music festival that was postponed and then canceled in 2020. Recent editions of the festival have drawn about 120,000 fans to the fairground over its three-day schedule.
