Napa Valley Expo welcomes bidders, farm animal raisers back to in-person Junior Livestock Auction

“It’s so nice, so nice being back here,” said 15-year-old Taylor Buchanan of the St. Helena FFA chapter, about an hour before presenting the two pigs she has raised this year before several hundred spectators under the Expo’s livestock canopy.

“I really love raising animals, so it’s a good experience. Seeing everyone’s faces together and having live voices again, and not just seeing numbers go up on a screen,” she said, already clad in her FFA group’s regulation white paints, shirt and blue jacket a half-hour before the bidding opened at 9 a.m.

“I’m so happy to see everyone again; it’s just so nice to see all the hustle and bustle again,” said 17-year-old Kayla Maynard of American Canyon 4-H, whose pig Chunk was one of the first to be led from the animal pens to the pavilion’s stage during Saturday’s five-hour event.

Faced with months of virtual classes followed by a virtual auction a year ago, she added,”I prepared just as much as I would have, but it definitely was not as enjoyable. It’s a year I won’t forget; I’m glad it probably won’t happen again.”