Napa Valley Expo: What's a fairgrounds without a fair?

Because there is no fair this year and BottleRock was canceled as were dozens of crab feeds and quinceaneras, the Expo's revenue this year is expected to shrink from about $2.2 million to a third of a million dollars, he said.

"We haven't done an event since February, the last crab feed," Anderson said.

"It will be interesting to see when events, concerts, gatherings, big gatherings can start up again," Anderson said. "I think things will change for many years to come."

Social distancing and enhanced sanitation protocols are may be with us for a long time, Anderson said.

Will there be a fair in 2021? A coronavirus vaccine may be on the way, he said. There's hope.

Anderson said it's tough to not put on a community fair and watch people have a good time. That's been a big part of his professional life.

His favorite part, however, is a private time after the gates close for the night. "It's 12:30 in the morning," he said,"when the city goes to sleep, but the lights are still on and we're working on cleanup."