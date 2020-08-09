Napa Valley Expo's homeless shelter to stay open into winter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With no end to the coronavirus crisis imminent, Napa County intends to keep its wintertime homeless shelter open through the summer and fall – and into the next winter season.

The shelter at the Napa Valley Expo, which the county has kept open throughout the pandemic, was slated to operate at least through Aug. 30. But a spokesperson announced Tuesday the county is working to extend its lease at the state-owned fairground to allow visitors to stay there all the way into its normal seasonal schedule, which begins in mid-November.

The extended shelter services have been made possible by the cancellation of nearly all activities and building rentals at the Expo since March, when the spread of COVID-19 led to state and county orders banning assemblies and calling on residents to shelter at home.

After this year's BottleRock music festival – which takes place at the downtown Napa fairground on the final weekend in May – was first postponed to early October and then canceled, it became possible to continue housing homeless people on site rather than clear out ahead of a major event, deputy county executive officer Molly Rattigan told the Napa City Council during a videoconference presentation on the state of Napa County's homeless outreach and sheltering efforts.