YOUNTVILLE — Napa Valley’s most accomplished pruners — 106 of them — gathered Saturday morning at Beringer Vineyards’ Gamble Ranch to showcase their skills and compete with their peers amid one of the soggier vine pruning seasons in recent years.

The annual Napa County Pruning Contest, hosted by the Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation, brought farmworkers and their families into the vineyard to compete for eight prizes, four each in men's and women's divisions. Upping the ante, the competition’s prizes in its 21st year were the biggest in its history.

First-place winners among the men and women went home with $1,200 cash, $350 in gift cards, custom belt buckles, new pruning supplies and Napa Valley wine. But the day was about more than the prizes that would be awarded.

“Look at all the people, the smiles, the environment now; they’re bringing their families. This is like a fiesta day,” said Arnulfo Solorio, Silverado Farming Co. operations manager and a founding member of the Farmworker Foundation, who served as the event’s master of ceremonies.

Rolando Sanchez, general manager at Walsh Vineyard Management and member of the foundation's education committee, has judged the event for a decade and noted ahead of the competition, which is timed, that results would be heavily weighted on the precision and quality of the cuts.

“We’re looking forward to some really high-quality pruning. We’re excited about getting everyone back into the vineyards and cheering on our best pruners in the valley,” said Sanchez, who emphasized the refined pruning skills of the farmworkers meant that this year’s competitors would have very little margin for error.

“As we’ve been doing this the quality has really improved," he said. "… The standard that they’re having to hold up to get into the top positions is really tight. You’re talking about the difference of a couple of points between first and fourth place."

Contestants had the opportunity to sharpen and oil their shears before entering the vineyards to compete in heats, in which they were timed while snipping across five vines. Upon their completion, judges would closely inspect their handiwork, looking to scrutinize every imprecise cut.

Salvador Rios of Usibelli Vineyards, a 2006 contest champion, and Matt Ward, winemaker at Pride Mountain Vineyards, who were two of more than 20 judges, meticulously examined the freshly pruned vines, probing for errors.

They walked down the rows exchanging observations of jagged cuts and uncut water sprouts. “This one is a little too high,” “They left the spur but it’s broken,” and “There’s an extra bud here” or “They missed a mummy,” they noted to one another, docking a point for each miscue.

Rios acknowledged that since he won more than a decade and a half ago, the judging has become stricter, with a firm emphasis on precise cutting.

Another previous winner who partook in this year’s festivities as a judge was Celia Perez, who won in 2014, the first year the contest included a women's division. That year there were 13 female entrants; this year, there were 29.

“I’ve been working in the vineyards for a long time and I love these opportunities for women,” Perez said in Spanish. “There were hardly any women that competed (in 2014) and today there are much more. Women are becoming less scared to participate and do these kinds of things because of the momentum and everything that’s been gaining for women.”

This year’s winner of the women’s division, Alejandra Mendoza from Trefethen Family Vineyard, was a first-time competitor.

“I’m so happy and surprised,” Mendoza, who has 16 years of experience in agriculture and five years of experience pruning grapevines, said in Spanish. She said she didn’t know what to expect before entering the contest and was nervous to participate, but now she is looking forward to being back next year.

Also hoping to return in 2024 to defend his newly won first prize was men’s division champion Rene Alejo representing FARM Napa Valley. He has 18 years of experience pruning vines under his belt. This year marked his fourth time competing in Napa Valley, and his first time at the top of the podium — he placed third in 2020.

Alejo came into the Napa Valley event vying with 76 other men for the title. “That is the mentality you have to come with today, to go for first place,” he said in Spanish.

“It’s a great feeling and it really means a lot. It’s a lot of joy, it’s the pinnacle of what we do.”

Rounding out the women’s podium were Reyna Hernandez of Walsh Vineyard Management in second place, Ana Mejia of Trefethen Family Vineyard in third and Irene Escoto of Trefethen Family Vineyards in fourth.

On the men’s podium, Jesús Alejandro Contreras of Pearl Farm Labor placed second, Lorenzo Hernandez of Walsh Vineyard Management third and Sergio Melgoza of Rocca Family Wines in fourth.

