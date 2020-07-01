Napa Valley fire departments on watch for illegal Fourth of July fireworks

“While we do our very best to track the source of fireworks, we need your help. It's invaluable to us to have extra eyes out in the community to provide tips about specific areas or people who are setting off the fireworks,” Weeks said in a message aimed at residents.

In the Upvalley, Calistoga Fire began receiving reports of illicit fireworks use two weeks ago, with the number increasing around the middle of last week, according to Fire Chief Steve Campbell. “I've been with the department for 30-plus years and we haven't seen as much illegal activity as we've seen this year,” he said Monday.

The department has issued a Nixle alert reminding residents of local fireworks bans and will increase its staffing for the holiday weekend, said Campbell, who emphasized the fire risk of pyrotechnics in Calistoga's heavily wooded surroundings as well as the danger to life and limb.

“We're basically surrounded by high-intensity (fire risk) zones, so they definitely could get into areas we don't want them to,” he said. “And the human side is that they're not safe; people can really hurt themselves, set themselves on fire, blow their fingers off,” he added, comparing an M-80 firecracker's explosive power to a quarter stick of dynamite.