Napa Valley firefighter training resumes, with social distancing

Cal Fire is starting training this week for seasonal firefighters protecting the Napa Valley — but with changes meant to protect members during the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's training program for 81 rehired firefighters in the Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit includes various precautions against spreading COVID-19, the state fire protection agency said in a news release.

A key to the changes is the elimination of the traditional group academy in one location. Instead, firefighters will train at their assigned stations using online classes and training materials, under the supervision of their captains, in order to maintain social distancing.

Tests and practice under way this week cover a variety of skills such as radio use, fighting structure fires, pumping and hydraulics.

