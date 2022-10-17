Napa Valley garbage company, landfill to be sold

Upper Valley Disposal & Recycling Services and the Clover Flat landfill outside Calistoga are being acquired by North America's third largest garbage company, ending 59 years of local ownership by the Pestoni family.

The buyer, Waste Connections, operates in 43 U.S. states and six Canadian provinces. It owns the Potrero Hills landfill in Solano County, which is the final destination for garbage from southern Napa County.

“It is time for a new and stronger partner that will be better poised for California’s future regulatory environment,” Christy Pestoni, the chief operating officer of UVDS and Clover Flat, told Napa County officials in a letter dated Oct. 6.

The deal is expected to close in the coming weeks.

Pestoni said that after the 2021 death of her father, company founder Bob Pestoni, “it became apparent that an acquisition was in the best interest for our family, employees and our community.”

“We will stay the same local company, the same offices, the same customer service team and same local management team but with a lot more resources and more options for employee benefits and services,” said Pestoni.

Pestoni will take on the new title of director of government and environmental affairs for Waste Connections’ Upvalley operations. Bryce Howard will continue as general manager.

UVDS and Clover Flat serve northern Napa County, the town of Yountville, and the cities of St. Helena and Calistoga.

Ron Middlestaedt, chairman and founder of Waste Connections, said his company has a decentralized command structure in which local managers are encouraged to make decisions that are right for each community.

"We have a market president for each area, and he or she makes 99% of all employee- and customer-centered decisions," Middlestaedt said.

The Upper Valley Waste Management Agency, the joint-power authority that oversees both companies’ operations, agreed Monday to transfer the two franchise agreements to Waste Connections.

The UVDS agreement, which had been an evergreen 15-year contract with annual extensions, will now have a fixed termination date in 2037. The Clover Flat contract will still run until 2047.

The waste management agency's directors were optimistic that Waste Connections has the resources and experience to navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment and deal with the challenges of climate change.

"(The Pestoni family) found a good partner," said director Joe Tagliaboschi, praising Waste Connections' safety record.

Critics who have alleged fire risk and contamination at Clover Flat and other problems at UVDS' Whitehall Lane facility greeted the news with cautious optimism.

"This could potentially be a great opportunity," said Sandi Thompson, one of the Whitehall Lane residents who sued UVDS in 2021.

However, she questioned why it took so long to find a suitable company to take over UVDS and Clover Flat.

Environmental activist Chris Malan said she's "very curious" to see how Waste Connections deals with environmental challenges at Clover Flat, including the handling of contaminated leachate.

Directors of the Upper Valley Waste Management Agency encouraged Middlestaedt to report back in more detail on how the new company will manage its Upvalley operations over the long term.

“We are grateful for today’s 5-0 JPA vote approving the change of assignment, which is a critical step in allowing our firm to move forward with a proposed sale," Pestoni said in a statement released after Monday's meeting. "The Authority’s support throughout our family’s 60 years of ownership is the hallmark of a strong private company-public agency partnership that provides a firm foundation on which the new owners can build. Simply put, thank you.”