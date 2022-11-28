Napa Valley Give!Guide highlighting nonprofits marks 10th anniversary, appears Tuesday

Residents of Napa County are encouraged to make donations this holiday season to local nonprofits listed in the Napa Valley Give!Guide, whose 10th anniversary edition debuts online at
candogiveguide.org Tuesday.
Created by Napa Valley CanDo in 2013, the Give!Guide is an annual year-end campaign that brings together more than 70 Napa Valley nonprofits to raise both funds and a wider awareness of local service groups. Online donations will continue through Dec. 31.
The guide has raised more than $4.6 million since its inception, according to organizers.
Donors may contribute any amount to organizations in the Give!Guide from $10 on up. All funds will go to the organizations chosen by donors, except for credit card transaction fees.
A kickoff party for the 2022 Give!Guide is planned from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 29 to observe Giving Tuesday, according to the Napa Valley CanDo’s website. The celebration will take place at Hampton Inn, 945 Hartle Court in Napa, and will include the presentation of the Hilary Zunin CanDo Spirit Award.
To make a reservation for the kickoff, visit
candogiveguide.org.
Napans kicked off the holiday season with the city's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park on Wednesday evening.
Nick Otto, Register video
PHOTOS: Napa's Christmas tree lighting brightens holiday season
Napa tree lighting gets holidays off to a shining start
A throng of hundreds packed Veterans Memorial Park in Napa for the city's annual lighting of its downtown Christmas tree, a star-topped fir that will illuminate the holiday nights through year's end. The celebration, which also featured performances by Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli, Tubas at Large and the Napa Valley Brass, is a prelude to a slate of festivities planned across the Napa Valley through the coming weeks.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or
hyune@napanews.com.
