Napa Valley Give!Guide widens reach in 10th year

It began as a way to help turn ordinary people into philanthropists every holiday season. As it completes its first decade, the Napa Valley Give!Guide is enabling donors to lend a hand to more nonprofits, charities and causes than ever – and at a time when the guide’s creators say the community’s needs have rarely been so pressing.

Through December, online visitors can stop by the Give!Guide website at candogiveguide.org and contribute any amount they can and wish, from $10 on up. And when the 33-day internet campaign ends on New Year’s Eve, the mass of mostly small gifts will flow to 72 different nonprofit groups across Napa County devoted to education, seniors, farmworkers, the environment and more.

Going into the 10th annual campaign that began Nov. 29, the Give!Guide has helped 135 groups receive more than $4 million in donations, according to Napa Valley CanDo, the all-volunteer service organization that produces the guide.

The Give!Guide has made Napa County’s nonprofits more visible by gathering them under one banner every year – and lowered the barrier to giving by convincing people their small gifts can be built into difference makers, according to Nancy Fireman, the project’s information officer.

“Our idea was to try and get people involved by saying, ‘If you only have $10, that’s good, that’s still something our nonprofits can use,” said Fireman, one of the 10 people who teamed to publish Napa’s first Give!Guide in 2013. “Your $10 and other people’s $10 and everybody else’s $10 – they all add up.”

The campaign’s website lets viewers explore Napa County groups and the work they do, while letting them contribute to one nonprofit or many – all while keeping a running count of donations and donors. Donors can contribute to groups in seven categories – animal welfare, arts and culture, community building, education, environment, health, and youth and senior assistance.

Among the nonprofits receiving donations through this year’s Give!Guide are established agencies like Community Action Napa Valley, operator of the Napa food bank; NEWS, which runs a shelter and other support services for those escaping domestic violence; the Napa Farmers Market; and others. But smaller and more specialized groups also have their place in the guide – efforts like the School Garden Doctor, which had received $635 by Thursday to help teachers and students vegetable gardens.

Each year’s Give!Guide includes a number of nonprofits that are new to the program. Organizations apply in the spring to appear in the guide, and a committee of Give!Guide volunteers and community members decides which nonprofits are included. Agencies must serve Napa County, be operating for at least two years and have 501c3 tax-exempt status to be eligible.

All money donated to a nonprofit through the Give!Guide goes directly to that nonprofit, except for credit-card processing fees, according to Napa Valley CanDo.

The Give!Guide emerged at a time when technology was opening new ways for people to donate to worthy causes. Where charities once appealed to audiences by mail and telethon, the internet and smartphones promised to open generosity to a wider field, including younger people unfamiliar with donating and others who found giving too difficult – or their efforts too small.

“People have good intentions – they just get stymied when something gets in their way,” Napa Valley CanDo’s then-president Hilary Zunin told the Napa Valley Register in 2013 before the Give!Guide’s debut.

“We want everyone to know if they can’t afford a $50 ticket to a crab feed or a paddle for the wine auction, they can still contribute mightily with a $10 donation,” said Zunin, who died in 2021.

For inspiration, the Napa team looked north to Portland, Oregon, where the newspaper Willamette Week had created the first Give!Guide in 2004 in what its publisher Richard Meeker originally intended as a way to more deeply engage younger adults in their community. (The Oregon campaign raised $7.84 million for 202 nonprofits last year, according to Willamette Week.)

Meeker, who met with CanDo members and gave them advice about launching their own giving guide, described a goal he and they shared of making good works accessible to all.

“The idea was that (if) the wine auction was at the higher end the goal of Napa Valley, CanDo was to create something where a small donation would be as important as a large one,” Meeker, now publisher of City of Roses Media Co., recalled in a Thursday interview. “And I found that to be very egalitarian and honorable.”

Since raising $97,000 for 40 nonprofits through its first Give!Guide, Napa Valley CanDo has seen its catalog grow and change with the times – especially in the trying times that followed the COVID-19 pandemic.

When public health orders closed offices and public places, it was no longer possible for Napa Valley CanDo to put out its traditional paper catalog, so it moved its fundraising – and its roster of nonprofits – fully online in 2020. The program has remained on the internet in the two years since, allowing the guide to showcase more nonprofits than a limited number of physical pages could display.

The 2021 Give!Guide raised more than $874,000 from about 1,600 donors, and contributions have continued to rise while the economy lurches from pandemic-induced job losses to high inflation and crushing housing costs.

“Since COVID is when the big change happened,” said Fireman. “So many people needed help, especially with food, and the nonprofits were stuck when people couldn’t go to the office, couldn’t have their fundraisers. And that’s when the Give!Guide was able to help; whatever (volunteers) could do for the guide, they could do it from home.”

If the donations from the community to nonprofits are valuable, the awareness of nonprofits built by the Give!Guide may be even more vital in the long run, according to Fireman.

“I want people to know that these nonprofits exist,” she said. “There’s something like 400 nonprofits in the Napa Valley, and the Give!Guide is not only there to raise money for nonprofits, but to raise awareness that the nonprofits are here.”

