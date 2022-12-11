Napa Valley government calendar

This is a list of county, city and other governmental meetings scheduled across Napa County.
Monday, Dec. 12
6 p.m. (open session) – Calistoga Joint Unified School District board of trustees, Calistoga Junior/Senior High School Multipurpose Room, 1608 Lake St.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
9 a.m. – Napa County Board of Supervisors, Administration Building, 1195 Third St. (third floor), Napa
3:30 p.m. – Napa County Office of Education board of education, NCOE headquarters, 2121 Imola Ave., Napa
5:30 p.m. – Yountville Zoning and Design Review Board, Town Hall, 6550 Yount St.
6 p.m. – St. Helena City Council, Vintage Hall boardroom, 465 Second St. (second floor)
Wednesday, Dec. 14
5:30 p.m. – Calistoga Planning Commission, Community Center, 1307 Washington St.
Thursday, Dec. 15
5:30 p.m. – Napa city Planning Commission, City Hall, 955 School St.
5:30 p.m. (open session) – Napa Valley College board of trustees, Administration Building (Room 1538), 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway (Highway 221), Napa
6 p.m. – St. Helena Unified School District board, Vintage Hall boardroom, 465 Main St.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
3:30 and 6:30 p.m. – Napa City Council (afternoon and evening sessions), City Hall, 955 School St.
6 p.m. – St. Helena City Council, Vintage Hall boardroom, 465 Second St. (second floor)
Wednesday, Dec. 21
9 a.m. – Napa County Planning Commission, Administration Building, 1195 Third St. (Suite 305), Napa
4 p.m. – Napa Sanitation District Board, Soscol Water Recycling Facility boardroom, 1515 Soscol Ferry Road, Napa
