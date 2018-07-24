Napa’s grapes are one defining step closer to becoming this year’s wine, with the first signs of veraison having been spotted throughout vineyards here late last week.
A decisive moment in what will become the 2018 vintage of Napa wine, veraison (ver-AY-shun) marks a turning point in the growth cycle of the grapes as they begin to ripen and set off on the final leg of the growing season toward harvest.
With the forecast for much of the valley holding in the upper 80s to mid-90s for the next several days, growers anticipate the ripening will take a solid hold on grapes from Carneros to Calistoga throughout the coming week.
In an announcement from the Napa Valley Grapegrowers last week, Courtney Shifflett, viticulturist with Duckhorn Vineyards said, “Fruit is developing at a nice, steady rate. This will make for a later harvest than last year, but we predict the fruit quality to be excellent.”
Outwardly, green grapes begin to take on a spectrum of hues during veraison, while inside, the berries’ chemistry starts to alter and sugar levels rise. Measured in Brix, the grapes’ sugar content brings about color changes at around 50 percent veraison, when levels hit 10 or 12 Brix.
As they ripen, red varietals begin to take on shades of pinkish to purple, while white varietals develop a yellowish tint.
Grapes in the Carneros area of southern Napa Valley, abundant with thinner-skinned varietals like Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, serve as the harbingers of growing season change for the rest of the county’s fruit.
Brittany Pederson, director of viticulture at Renteria Vineyard Management, pointed out in NVG’s news release, “Since Napa has distinct micro-climates, veraison lasts over a long period. Typically, the first signs (of veraison) take place where thinner-skinned, earlier-ripening varieties are grown.”
With veraison, grapes will become more sensitive to heat, as their stomata — pores that help the berries cool down — deactivate. This makes leaf cover essential during the last months of the growing season, to prevent darker grapes from getting overheated in the summer sun.
Coming now, veraison marks the beginning of the end of a growing season that has gone off without much of a hitch.
In contrast, the 2017 season was fraught with excessive rain in the early months of the year, a freak hailstorm in June, and an intense heat wave as harvest was beginning to pick up. To top it off, October’s wildfires came after much of harvest had been completed, but as the last of the year’s grapes still clung to the vine.
To date, the 2018 vintage has been without calamity or even much cause for concern, as a mild spring gave way to summer months without excessive heat, making the conditions for veraison “ideal,” the NVG said.
With harvest, grapes for sparkling wines are picked first, and Napa wineries specializing in bubbles, such as Schramsberg Vineyards and Mumm Napa, will likely kick start the 2018 harvest late next month.