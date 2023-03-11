Ag Health Benefits Alliance (AHBA) is accepting scholarship applications to the AHBA Educational Foundation, LLC through March 31, said a news release.

Now in its fourth year, for the first time the program will offer two distinct scholarship tracks: academic and vocational awards, in amounts of up to $5,000 per awardee.

“We are thrilled to offer these two different scholarship opportunities,” noted AHBA Educational Foundation President Rebecca Barlow. “One is for applicants beginning or continuing their academic education at a community college, four-year college, or university. The other is a separate scholarship track for those wishing to obtain vocational training, be it at a local trade school, job training, or certificate program.”

Applications are open through March 31 for both programs and scholarships will be awarded in May. A second, vocational-only campaign will be offered in June. The new vocational program is named the Lee Henderson Memorial Scholarship Fund in honor of the organization’s previous president. Applications and more information are available on the website, aghealthbenefits.org/scholarships.

