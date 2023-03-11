FOR THE REGISTER
Ag Health Benefits Alliance (AHBA) is accepting scholarship applications to the AHBA Educational Foundation, LLC through March 31, said a news release.
Now in its fourth year, for the first time the program will offer two distinct scholarship tracks: academic and vocational awards, in amounts of up to $5,000 per awardee.
“We are thrilled to offer these two different scholarship opportunities,” noted AHBA Educational Foundation President Rebecca Barlow. “One is for applicants beginning or continuing their academic education at a community college, four-year college, or university. The other is a separate scholarship track for those wishing to obtain vocational training, be it at a local trade school, job training, or certificate program.”
Applications are open through March 31 for both programs and scholarships will be awarded in May. A second, vocational-only campaign will be offered in June. The new vocational program is named the Lee Henderson Memorial Scholarship Fund in honor of the organization’s previous president. Applications and more information are available on the website,
aghealthbenefits.org/scholarships.
The Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads exhibit is now on display at the Napa County Historical Society. Check out an intro here.
Jennifer Huffman, Napa Valley Register
Photos: Napa Valley community members work on quilt squares for Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads exhibit
Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads 4
Pieces of an exhibit called Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads featuring quilt and textile squares created by members of the Hispanic and Latino community are seen hanging at the Napa County Historical Society on Tuesday March 7.
Nick Otto, Register
Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads 5
Pieces of an exhibit called Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads featuring quilt and textile squares created by members of the Hispanic and Latino community are seen hanging at the Napa County Historical Society on Tuesday March 7.
Nick Otto, Register
Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads 6
A piece from an exhibit called Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads featuring quilt and textile squares created by members of the Hispanic and Latino community is seen on display at the Napa County Historical Society on Tuesday March 7.
Nick Otto, Register
Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads 3
Pieces of an exhibit called Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads featuring quilt and textile squares created by members of the Hispanic and Latino community are seen hanging at the Napa County Historical Society on Tuesday March 7.
Nick Otto, Register
Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads 1
Visitors to to the Napa County Historical Society walk through Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads an exhibit featuring quilt and textile squares created by members of the Hispanic and Latino community on Tuesday March 7.
Nick Otto, Register
Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads 2
Sheli Smith, Executive Director of the Napa County Historical Society walks through Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads an exhibit featuring quilt and textile squares created by members of the Hispanic and Latino community at the Historical Society on Tuesday March 7.
Nick Otto, Register
Hilos Visibles
Clara Ibarra, Patty Guijosa Alcántar and Gris Tapia Martinez were among those who participated in Hilos Visibles (Visible Threads), a countywide project honoring Latino heritage. The family of José Padilla is visible in the background. The exhibit celebrated its grand opening Sunday at the St. Helena Historical Society's Heritage Center.
Submitted photo
Hilos Visibles
People of all ages decorated quilt squares to express what it means to be
Latino in the Napa Valley. Hilos Visibles, or Visible Threads, is on display at the St. Helena Historical Society's Heritage Center.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Margarita Garcia
Margarita Garcia shows one of the quilt squares created for the "Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads" exhibit.
Submitted photo
Hilos Visibles
Colorful quilt squares, like this one being created outside the St. Helena Catholic Church, enable Latinos to celebrate their culture and express their individuality.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Hilos Visibles
Yeillsee Chavez creates a quilt square at the St. Helena Historical Society's Heritage Center.
Submitted photo
Hilos Visibles
Jose López, his wife Ana López, and their daughter Miranda participate in the Hilos Visible project outside the St. Helena Historical Society's Heritage Center.
Submitted photo
Hilos Visibles
A young San Francisco 49ers fan creates a quilt square outside the St. Helena Catholic Church on Sunday.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Hilos Visibles
A mother and son work on a colorful art project outside the St. Helena Catholic Church on Sunday.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Hilos Visibles
A woman works on her contribution to a community art project celebrating Latino heritage.
Submitted photo
Hilos Visibles
Community members collaborate on an art project outside the St. Helena Historical Society's Heritage Center.
Submitted photo
Hilos Visibles
Hilos Visibles is a collaboration among the Napa Valley Latino Heritage Committee, the Napa County Historical Society and the St. Helena Historical Society.
Submitted photo
Hilos Visibles
Quilt squares like this will be exhibited in Napa and St. Helena in October.
Submitted photo
Napa New Tech students make heritage quilt squares
Teacher Kinnereth Winegarner works with a New Tech student on a heritage quilt project.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa New Tech students make heritage quilt squares
This New Tech student worked on a heritage quilt square.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa New Tech students make heritage quilt squares
This New Tech student worked on a heritage quilt square.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa New Tech students make heritage quilt squares
New Tech high school students Natalia Villagomez (right) and Alexis Brisaño work on their heritage quilt squares.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa New Tech students make heritage quilt squares
Supplies for the New Tech high school heritage quilt square project.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa New Tech students make heritage quilt squares
New Tech high school student Danushka Rodriguez gets her thread ready to work on her quilt square. The Spanish class students are each making a square that represents their heritage. The squares will then be assembled into one quilt.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa New Tech students make heritage quilt squares
A New Tech student working on a heritage quilt square.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa New Tech students make heritage quilt squares
New Tech student Daysi Romero Camacho worked on a heritage quilt square.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa New Tech students make heritage quilt squares
This New Tech student worked on a heritage quilt square.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
