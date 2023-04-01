Gabrielle George, a senior at Justin-Siena High School, has been selected as a National Merit finalist. Of the 1.5 million students who take the PSAT, the National Merit Scholarship Program recognizes approximately 16,000 students as program semifinalists, including 7,250 from California. Fifteen thousand of the semifinalists are chosen to be program finalists.

George achieved a 4.8 G.P.A. and is an AP Scholar with Distinction as well as a candidate for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, a national recognition program that selects 4,000 students to apply on the basis of standardized test scores. Gabrielle received a perfect score of 36 on all sections of the ACT.

Outside of the classroom, she is the founder of her charity knitting club, One Stitch at a Time: Knitters for a Cause, where she teaches fellow high school students how to knit and make hats to donate and raise money for local charities, including local women's shelters and St. Anthony's Foundation in San Francisco.

She is the captain of the Justin-Siena Science Bowl and mock trial teams. Additionally, she is the vice president of the Justin-Siena branch of the National Art Honor Society, and last fall she finished her fourth season of playing volleyball at Justin-Siena.

Gabrielle will attend Stanford next year with plans to join the pre-medicine track.

“All of my classes, particularly my experiences in AP Chemistry, AP Biology, and AP Language and Composition, have influenced my academic interests, thanks to wonderful support and engagement from my teachers,” George said.