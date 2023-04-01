Faith Fradella, a St. John's Lutheran School eighth grader, participated in the Lutheran Elementary School Tournament (LEST) hosted by Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma Washington held Feb. 16-18. Schools from California, Washington, Oregon and British Columbia participated in academic, music and technology events.

This award is presented to one student from each participating school who has shown exceptional character qualities of respect, responsibility, sportsmanship, integrity and servant leadership.

During her years of attending LEST, Faith has participated in a variety of events including choir, vocal ensemble, and dance/cheer.