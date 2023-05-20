Napa’s West Park Elementary Garden Projects announced its selection as a recipient of Gardening Know How’s 2022 Sponsorship Program, said a news release.

This annual program supports community-driven initiatives promoting gardening, horticulture, and sustainable practices across the United States and Canada. It is awarded in 2023 for the year 2022.

"The selection process was highly competitive, and the recipients were chosen based on their initiatives’ stated mission, commitment to service, and ability to drive positive change in their communities," said the release.

The Gardening Know How Sponsorship Program provides financial grants to individuals and organizations supporting a diverse range of gardening-related initiatives, the release said.

In addition to the grant money, each recipient will benefit from Gardening Know How’s support in the form of educational resources, marketing assistance, and other tools to help them achieve their goals.

"We are excited to partner with West Park Elementary Garden Projects and support their mission," said Peggy Doyle, CEO of Gardening Know How. "Their commitment to service and ability to drive positive change in their community makes them a deserving recipient of our 2022 Sponsorship Program."

