Napa Valley customers of Pacific Gas and Electric saw more power outages Thursday than the rest of the North Bay, officials say.
One such outage occurred around 1:30 p.m. in Calistoga and affected about 336 customers. Crews did not immediately know when they may be done making repairs, said PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras.
A total of 2,200 Napa customers were affected between Thursday and the night before, she said.
About 14,000 North Bay customers were affected by power outages, 12,000 of which were in the Napa Valley, according to Contreras.
It's unclear why Napa County was hit harder than others, she said. It could be whatever direction the storm was taking and another area could be worse off when the next storm comes around.
Most of the outages resulted from trees or tree branches falling on power lines or equipment during the storm, Contreras said. Outages tended to occur in rural areas, and began in the early morning and continued in the afternoon.
A fraction of those customers were affected as the day went on, she said. Four hundred affected customers were out of power in Napa as of 12:40 p.m.
Showers were expected through the weekend, with wind gusts Friday night, the National Weather Service reported.
PG&E's emergency services personnel are on duty, Contreras said.
PG&E suggests customers use battery-operated flashlights, check to ensure their generators are properly installed in a well-ventilated area and unplug electrical appliances to avoid eventually overloading circuits in the event of a power outage.
Customers may log in to their online PG&E accounts to get email, text or phone alerts. The utility has posted a full list on tips at pge.com/stormsafety.
Anyone who sees a downed line should stay away and call 911.
PG&E also asks customers to report downed lines to 1-800-743-5002. Customers looking for more information can also call this line.