Napa Valley College will host a campus housing forum on Wednesday, May 8, in the Community Room 1731 on campus. Members of the public are invited to drop in any time from 8:30 am to 5 pm with presentations at set times during the day.
The college recently implemented a feasibility study on campus housing to determine if there was a true demand for housing, and if so, what NVC's specific needs would be.
This is the public’s opportunity to learn more about the process and weigh in on the feasibility study. The Community Room at Napa Valley College will be open to the public all day from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. so that people can review materials and post comments and questions.
The college's vendor, the Scion Group, will make three presentations at 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m and also be available for questions throughout the day.