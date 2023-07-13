Cuvée Collective has purchased Napa Valley Balloons, one of the oldest hot air balloon businesses in Napa, according to a news release.

A sale price for the business was not disclosed.

Effective July 1, Cuvée Collective assumed operational control from Gabe Gundling, who has piloted Napa Valley Balloons since 2008. The former owner will remain “actively involved in an advisory capacity,” according to the statement from Cuvée Collective.

“I’ve been so fortunate to have fulfilled that dream and have been honored to have contributed to Napa Valley Balloons' legacy as its owner for the past 15 years,” Gundling said.

“Having grown up in and working from the Napa Valley, we have the right energy to breathe new life into this cherished Napa institution,” said Andrew Allison, CEO of Cuvée Collective.

The Napa Valley-based business collaborates with luxury wine brands “to curate exclusive wine tastings and experiences both in-person and digitally,” according to its website.

The purchase gives Cuvée Collective a chance to expand its hospitality programming, said spokesperson Cameron Roblee.

“Our community of millennial consumers told us that they were most excited about us partnering with a hot air balloon company,” wrote Roblee. “From a branding perspective, it made the most sense for us to partner with the (reportedly) oldest balloon company in Napa,” and one that also has Napa Valley in its name.

According to the news statement, Napa Valley Balloons was initially formed as a balloon flying club in the 1970s.

"My dream of becoming a balloon pilot began as a child, wielding a 'Balloons Land Here' sign as balloons flew by,” said Gundling.

Napa Valley Balloons is one of the longest-operating hot air balloon ride companies in Napa Valley and launches daily at sunrise, weather permitting, from Yountville.

Gundling said that “with a keen appreciation and desire to providing memorable wine country experiences, their ambition, (creativity) and dedication to being good stewards of Napa Valley Balloons will send it soaring to new heights.”

Additionally, Cuvée Collective said it also pledges to donate 1% of all sales from Napa Valley Balloons to causes directly benefiting the future of Napa County’s economy, such as wine industry education, wildfire prevention and farmworker health care, according to the Cuvée Collective statement.

Cuvée Collective has six full-time and three “fractional” staff, said Roblee. Napa Valley Balloons has 25 team members and Cuvée Collective expects to retain all of them.

This isn’t the only Napa Valley balloon business that has tried to change ownership in recent months.

In November 2022, Bob Barbarick, owner of Balloons Above the Valley, announced that his business and its three properties were for sale for $12 million. Barbarick's company also launches from Yountville.

Reached by phone on Tuesday, Barbarick said he is still searching for a new owner for Balloons Above the Valley. He also noted that he’s considering selling the business alone and leasing the properties to a new business owner. The price for Balloons Above the Valley and its assets is $5 million.

“We have some people interested,” Barbarick said.

