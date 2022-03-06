Napa Valley hotels donate unused soap through Clean the World program

Spare your suitcase and leave the half-used soap at the hotel – Clean the World will shave it down, sanitize the suds and reshape it for the folks who really need it.

Since its inception in 2009, a slew of Napa Valley hotels have opted into the Clean the World program, donating thousands of pounds of soap and hygiene products to be sanitized and repurposed across the globe in areas where soap is hard to come by.

“It is not just soap; it's also the little containers that you get — the lotions, conditioners, shampoo … We collect all of those as well,” said Charee Dion, director of sales for Hilton Garden Inn Napa.

Hilton Garden Inn Napa officially joined the program in 2019, about three years after the Hilton brand hopped on board, and Dion says the housekeeping staff have not only gotten used to collecting guests’ un-finished soap, but they actually appreciate it.

“The ladies are really, really excited about this program,” she said. “Many of us come from developing countries. I'm Filipino, and we are very aware that it's still struggling in many parts of the country as well as in Mexico or any other place. So I think us being from a different culture, knowing that we can give back somehow, is really motivating, and it's inspiring to all of our team members.”

To date, the Hilton Garden Inn Napa has donated nearly 10,000 bars of soap, and in collecting the recyclable materials their soaps come in, have also collected about 1,500 pounds of plastic.

Dion says the housekeepers keep a separate stash of recyclable items, adding to the pile with each room they clean, and once their provided box is full, they send it along to the processing plants in Orlando and Las Vegas where Clean the World staff take it from there.

Upon smashing, cleaning and re-molding the donated soaps, the nonprofit organization then packages the goods into hygiene kits with shampoos, toothpaste, toothbrushes, towels, socks and other items before distributing them to their partners in 127 different countries.

At the Embassy Suites Napa Valley – another Hilton affiliate – executive housekeeper Maria Contreras also makes sure her fellow staff are collecting discards for Clean the World.

“There is a really cool video that we presented to staff when we were beginning the collection of the soap, and it gives them a purpose for what the final destination of the product would be,” said Contreras. “The team got really excited about it.”

Contreras has worked at the Embassy Suites for 34 years, and since the hotel adopted the program back in 2015, she says the process has remained largely the same.

“The team has a cup for soap and another one for the little shampoos and lotions, and then at the end of the day, they will put them in the recycling bins in one of our storage rooms. When there is a full bin, I will place the sticker back on, and it goes back to the collectors,” she said. “They made it pretty easy for us to follow through.”

As a result, this location has been able to donate a total of 16,601 bars of soap, which ends up being about 2,870 pounds of product.

“We all feel good that it isn't going to end up in a landfill, and it is going to help impoverished people,” said Contreras.

And now that Contreras and her crew are in the swing of the process, they don’t foresee ever going back to the old method of disposing unused soaps.

“It’s like if you recycle, all of a sudden not recycling makes you feel guilty,” said Andrew Felsinger, director of sales and marketing for the hotel.

And while the backing of hotel goliaths like Hilton is important to the success of Clean the World, the initiative isn’t only for them.

Recently, Napa’s luxury Carneros Resort and Spa joined the group of committed hotels in the area, and based on Clean the World’s projections, will likely donate about 8,800 bars of soap on an annual basis.

However, since the resort only officially started the program a few months ago, time will tell how much waste they are actually able to save.

“I had done this program before at a previous hotel in New York so that is how I had learned about it," said Ed Costa, managing director of the hotel.

Thus far, Costa says the housekeeping staff have not had any complaints about the process, and he is optimistic about the positive impact that the resort may have moving forward.

“It's just a little extra work of storing everything and collecting everything and wheeling it back,” he said.

Learn more about Clean the World and its hotel partners at cleantheworld.org.

You can reach Sam Jones at 707-256-2221 and sjones@napanews.com.

