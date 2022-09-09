Napa Valley hotels recover — but not all metrics reach pre-pandemic levels

Thanks to widespread availability of COVID vaccines and a decline in more serious cases, travelers and groups are returning to Napa Valley quicker than you can say “and the wine is bottled poetry.”

According to preliminary data from STR, a global hotel data group, everything about local hotels is up so far this year from occupancy to room rates to revenue.

Occupancy for Napa County hotels rose from 38.6% this January to 65.5% in August.

The average daily room rate increased from $323.54 in January to $490.88 in August.

Additional hotel statistics from August are not yet available, but for January through July 2022, the number of rooms sold is up 25% from the same period in 2021.

The average daily room rate in the first seven months of 2019 rate rose from $317 to $455 in the first seven months of 2022.

Revenue jumped from $19.9 million in January to $56 million in July. So far this year, revenue totals $321 million.

Overall lodging revenue in Napa County January to July 2022 was up 32% over the same period in 2019.

At the same time, not every metric is back to 2019 — or pre-COVID — numbers.

Napa County hotel bookings dropped 10% when comparing July 2019 to July 2022 statistics. Occupancy in July 2019 topped 78.1%. This July it was 67.1%.

Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO at Visit Napa Valley, had this conclusion: “Those who traveled here are willing to spend more for our world-class hospitality experience."

Don Shindle, general manager of the Westin Verasa in Napa, said he’s definitely noticed the changes in the hotel economy.

“The numbers are up,” said Shindle, who is also on the Visit Napa Valley board of directors.

The first demand that came back was leisure traffic, he said. People, antsy from being cooped up in their hometown or city due to COVID restrictions, “wanted to get out and go somewhere," as soon as such restrictions were lifted.

The second piece of recovery centered on the group business, said Shindle. Yes, groups have downsized somewhat, for example going from 80 to 100 people to around 50, but overall, “We’re seeing a good recovery in group.”

The third demand to return is the individual business traveler, said Shindle.

There have been many challenges along the way. Shindle noted that when leisure travel first ramped back up, it came back with a vengeance which led to overwhelmingly high demand.

“The challenge across America (was) finding enough associates to (satisfy) the volume of demand,” at that time, he said. Many hospitality workers had changed industries looking for less arduous jobs or left the workforce entirely.

“Working in hotels is not an easy job,” said Shindle. “You’re on your feet a lot; you’re moving around a lot.” But what we’re seeing now is that more and more are returning to the industry.”

It helps that the Verasa is a Marriott brand, Shindle said. “We have a very good wage and benefits package,” including discounts at other sister hotels and flexible schedules.

Shindle said he’s expecting to return to the typical visitor patterns of before COVID. Yet one thing he’s not letting up on is any of the additional cleaning process added during the pandemic.

“We’re still doing a ton of disinfection,” said Shindle.

Other Napa merchants report fewer visitors this summer followed by an uptick in early September.

Katie Hamilton Shaffer, president of the Feast it Forward Network on McKinstry Street, said July is known to be a slow month in wine country, yet July 2022 “seemed a lot slower for us.”

Families could be taking the usual summer vacations, instead of outings to wine country, she noted. Gas prices have risen. And, yes, inflation is a concern, but “let’s be honest, inflation is happening around the world, not just Napa Valley,” she said.

The good news is that since harvest began, “we’ve seen the uptick,” in business. Today, more visitors are calling for reservations and “we’re getting a lot more foot traffic,” at the Oxbow location, Shaffer said.

Jim Brandt, owner of the Napa General Store on Main Street, said he enjoyed “a booming season,” until around May, when foot traffic came a “shuddering halt.”

Customers returned “a little bit,” in July, Brand said. And August is usually one of his busiest months, but not this year.

“It could be the economy… people pulling back a little bit,” for fear of recession or inflation, he said.

He’s also hearing guests talk about hotel prices being “exorbitant” and tasting fees on the rise.

“I know it’s a sensitive subject, but we’re hearing that across the board,” Brandt said.

When prices go up, “After a while, people start to pull back a little bit.”

The Labor Day long weekend was more of a normal holiday weekend for the Napa General Store, Brandt reported. “It’s a short trend, but it’s encouraging.”

As for the rest of the year, “I’m hoping that we settle down to a more normal harvest season,” such as in late summer 2019.

On the other side of town, Rick Reiger, owner of Bel Aire Barber Shop, said that his business is “back on track,” this summer.

“In August, I had my eighth best month in 10 years,” he said.

What does he attribute that to?

“My good looks,” Reiger said with a laugh.

Jokes aside, “I’ve got a great crew, (and) we’re in a great location. Of course back to school is always one of our busy months.” However, “We do get a fair amount of tourists that happen to cross the shopping center because of Whole Foods or Trader Joes or Peet’s.”

Another thing Reiger has noticed?

“I’ve seen a lot of license plates from states I’ve never seen before,” in Napa, such as Washington DC, he said.

For a long time, COVID shut down a lot of travel, but today, “everybody’s hungry to get out, and there’s every reason in the world for people to want to come in Napa and the cache and panache it offers.”

Bel Aire Plaza is also busier, so much that it can be hard to find a parking space, said Reiger.

“My biggest problem is I have trouble finding my car,” at the end of the day. There are too many other cars, many that look similar, in the lot. Thank heaven for the key fob, so I can give myself a little honk.”

At Downtown Joe’s on Main Street, co-owner Natalie Tobler said that this summer was “a little” slower than past years, “but people are still in the valley and they are coming into the restaurant.”

Why the slow down? “It’s hard to tell,” Tobler said. There are more restaurants in Napa, which means the pool of diners gets spread out a bit more, she said.

For Downtown Joe’s, inflation is another big concern. For example, “Meat tripled in price over the summer,” she said.

While Downtown Joe’s hasn’t raised menu prices, “As a business, we’re feeling it.”

To get through such times, “We rely a lot on our locals and regulars to come in and support us.”

Tobler knows that business always picks up in September and October. And the longtime restaurant and brewery regularly draws a crowd. “Most everyone stops in at Downtown Joe’s,” local or not. “We’re the ‘Cheers’ restaurant that’s like the local bar wherever you live.”

Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley, weighed in.

“We are seeing very promising indications of a steady pace of recovery for the Napa Valley hospitality industry,” Gallagher said.

According to Visit Napa Valley, the Napa Valley Welcome Center hosted a record 13,700 visitors in the month of July 2022. In July 2021 that number totaled 11,121. Comparable numbers for July 2019 were not available.

Even as Americans will be drawn to Europe because of more favorable exchange rates, the lifting of COVID testing requirement for re-entry into the U.S., and the economic headwinds of higher gas prices and overall economic outlook, “Napa Valley visitation remains quite stable,” she said.

So far in 2022, visitors to the Napa County are staying longer and spending more money, which has helped to return transient occupancy tax revenue to pre-pandemic levels, “normalizing hospitality’s significant contribution to the general fund in each of our valley towns, and enhancing the quality of life of our residents,” Gallagher said.

As with wooing back leisure guests, “we see a significant opportunity for Napa Valley to win back more than our fair share of group and business travel in the year ahead,” said Gallagher.

The group travel recovery trends indicate strong demand for rural destinations, with a diversity of outdoor experiences, for business group sizes ranging from 10 to 50 guests, “and Napa Valley is perfectly situated to serve this customer base,” she said.

The Stanly Ranch resort in south Napa opened on April 29, but it has already had “really healthy business since opening with several sold out weekends throughout the summer,” wrote Ed Gannon, general manager of Stanly Ranch.

Guests have included a mix of leisure travelers, groups and wedding events, he wrote in an email.

“We typically see a lot of leisure guests throughout the weekends and holidays, strong group business from the Bay Area and surrounding area and a very full wedding calendar.”

Because the resort has only been open for four months, “we don't have a YTD (year-to-date) comparison,” yet, but Stanly Ranch “saw strong demand throughout the summer and leading into harvest season,” said Gannon.

As for the rest of the year and into 2023, “We are looking forward to welcoming more leisure guests as well as the local community to experience our restaurant Bear and spa Halehouse. We also expect a combination of social and corporate groups through the end of 2022 and into next year,” Gannon said.