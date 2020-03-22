Napa Valley houses of worship move services online as coronavirus shuts down public gatherings

Preparing last week for Beth Shalom's online outreach, Goldstein hoped to preserve as much of a personal touch for worshipers as possible even as the coronavirus keeps them apart from him and one another.

“The hard thing is conveying warmth and a sense of community when it's all done in a digital, virtual way,” he said. “We can lead a service on Friday, but you can't hug someone who's mourning the loss of a loved one. You can't hug someone and pat them on the back if they're celebrating the birth of a child or grandchild.”

Goldstein has decided to make webcasts shorter than their in-person equivalents in recognition of shorter attention spans online, and chose to speak from home rather than his now-dormant Napa synagogue in recognition of the isolation the coronavirus has forced on Beth Shalom's estimated 220 member households.

“I want people to feel I’m in the same boat as them,” he said. “If I do it in an empty synagogue, it almost seems like I’m trying too hard to create a sense of normalcy – and this is not a normal situation.”