Napa Valley Independent Studies and Valley Oak students earn diplomas

The temperatures were already headed towards the 80s on Tuesday morning, heating up the spirits of some 105 students graduating from Napa’s Valley Oak High School and 59 from the Napa Valley Independent Studies program.

Inside Napa's Memorial Stadium families and friends waved and cheered for their favorite graduates while also fanning themselves with paper programs or holding umbrellas to help beat the heat.

Saul Sanchez, a Valley Oak senior, waited to meet a friend outside the stadium before lining up for the procession.

“I’m really excited,” said Sanchez. “I’m done with high school now,” which means he’s about to make a significant change to his morning routine. “I don’t have to be here at 8 a.m. every day,” he said with a smile.

Valley Oak senior Juana Almanza said her high school graduation “feels like an accomplishment. It feels good seeing other people being happy for you.”

Almanza said that she was happy to receive a $1,000 scholarship, which she will use at Napa Valley College. But she already has summer work plans. “I’m going to keep managing my mother’s cleaning business,” she said.

Kaydence Ryan, also a new Valley Oak graduate, wore a lei around their neck made of rainbow colored paper and dollar bills folded into rosettes. Ryan was happy to be at the graduation ceremony, they said. “Dressing up and seeing your friends,” at such an occasion is fun, the senior said.

The best part about Valley Oak is the individual attention students receive, especially from teachers. “They’re all awesome,” said Ryan. “They’re basically like family.”

Azhley Gonzalez, 17, actually earned enough credits to graduate at age 16 but she wanted to walk in her graduation ceremony.

“It felt right to come back,” for the pomp and circumstance. “It feels like the conclusion of my high school years.”

Gonzalez already knows what her future entails: She plans to join the Marines. “I’ve been training and studying,” for a 2023 “ship date,” she said.

Valley Oak senior Ruth Zamora said graduation day left her feeling a little “bittersweet and sad.”

“It’s the final day of high school,” she said, as if reading the the final pages of a four-year-long story.

Zamora hopes to become a psychologist, she said. “It’s good when you can help someone and don’t expect anything in return.”

“We’re going on to the next chapter,” said senior Lizette Rizo.

She had this advice for high school students who are about to advance to the next grade: “Have good time management skills but also have fun at the same time, because if you don’t, you’re going to regret it.”

Valley Oak High School is an accredited educational option for 16- to 18-year-old students who need an alternative setting and/or an alternative pathway to complete their graduation requirements, said the school website.

Located at 1600 Myrtle Ave. in Napa, students are enrolled in small accelerated innovative classes of no more than 20 learners.

“Congratulations class of 2022,” said student speaker, Helen Terrien. “Graduating from Valley Oak means that you have done everything in your power to give yourself a successful future. You have fought so hard for these diplomas.”

Two hours earlier, 59 Napa Valley Independent Studies (NVIS) students graduated on the same field. Speakers throughout that ceremony reflected on what brought them to the school, which allows students to develop individualized curriculums to fit their needs.

Maria Cisneros, the principal of both schools, launched the ceremony, but immediately turned it over to graduating senior Hope Villaseñor to lead the pledge of allegiance and introduce her class.

“As the district, we truly focus on empowering young people, and what a perfect place to demonstrate that today and have Hope come up here and lead the ceremonies this morning,” Cisneros said.

Villaseñor welcomed everyone present — and those watching via livestream — noting the impact they’ve made on the graduates.

Villaseñor then introduced Pat Andry-Jennings, assistant superintendent of instruction of the Napa Valley Unified School District. Andry-Jennings said she — and the school board trustees, teachers, custodial staff, and other school staff — were there to tell the students how proud of them they are. She also urged the parents in the audience to think about when they entered their student into kindergarten and recognized how much they’ve grown since.

“You marched to your own beat; I’m sure from day one if you talked to your families, they’d definitely tell us that, and you have created and written your own story and there’s so much more to come,” Andry-Jennings said.

Two student speakers from the senior class spoke about their unique journeys to and through the school.

Hanna Lucero said she tried out several themes for the speech, and after much thought, she began to feel one of the biggest lessons she’s learned is the importance of reflection. She said she grew up in Benicia and never thought she’d end up graduating from NVIS. But Benicia High School stopped being an option after a life-altering event, she said. She moved to American Canyon High School in her junior year, and then transferred to NVIS one month into the school year.

Lucero said NVIS gave her hope in finishing her education and hope for her career moving forward. She referred to the rest of her class as “an ambitious, resilient and exceptional group of students,” and noted that every graduate there has had their own journey through NVIS.

“Though I never expected to be a student here, today I couldn’t be prouder to say I’m part of the NVIS graduating class of 2022,” Lucero said. “Every single member of the faculty did their best, around the clock, to ensure that all students were cared for and had the support they needed, both academically and emotionally.”

Lucero added that graduation marked the start of true independence. She urged the class to remember where they started, so they can recognize how far they’ve come.

The other speaker, Elena Vandenburg, said she’s loved the three years she spent at the school, though it hasn’t been easy. She noted that everyone in the school was there because of unique circumstances that made normal school a less favorable option.

Vandenburg added that she’s tried to fit into being “conventionally normal” throughout her four years of high school and has come to realize that normal doesn’t actually exist. Everyone at any of Napa’s high schools, she said, had unique, individual paths throughout their experience.

“If we all tried to be the same, how boring would this world be,” Vandenburg said. “None of the amazing things that have happened would have happened if we were worried about fitting into society. And even if we tried to be normal, or take a normal path, COVID definitely threw a big wrench in that, messing with all of our plans.”

