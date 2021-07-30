Napa Valley Jewelers named Small Business of the Year by Sen. Bill Dodd

For nearly 30 years, Napa Valley Jewelers and owners Kent and Terri Gardella have devoted themselves to helping the community. Their commitment to improving the lives of so many people has earned them the Small Business of the Year award for Senate District 3 by State Sen. Bill Dodd.

“Napa Valley Jewelers is the epitome of a great local business that puts the community first,” Dodd said. “Kent and Terri are well known for their dedication and generosity. On so many levels, they’ve shown they really care about people. It’s my honor to recognize them for their community achievements.”

The Gardellas opened Napa Valley Jewelers at 1300 1st Street in Napa in 1992. The store designs and sells a wide array of items, including Napa-themed jewelry.

“I have always tried to conduct my business and personal life with integrity,” Kent Gardella said. “My goal is to give back to my community using my talents to help others. It has been a privilege to help my customers mark life’s important celebrations with hallmark jewelry.”