Napa Valley Jewelers named Small Business of the Year by Sen. Bill Dodd

For nearly 30 years, Napa Valley Jewelers and owners Kent and Terri Gardella have devoted themselves to helping the community. Their commitment to improving the lives of so many people has earned them the Small Business of the Year award for Senate District 3 by State Sen. Bill Dodd.
“Napa Valley Jewelers is the epitome of a great local business that puts the community first,” Dodd said. “Kent and Terri are well known for their dedication and generosity. On so many levels, they’ve shown they really care about people. It’s my honor to recognize them for their community achievements.”
The Gardellas opened Napa Valley Jewelers at 1300 1st Street in Napa in 1992. The store designs and sells a wide array of items, including Napa-themed jewelry.
“I have always tried to conduct my business and personal life with integrity,” Kent Gardella said. “My goal is to give back to my community using my talents to help others. It has been a privilege to help my customers mark life’s important celebrations with hallmark jewelry.”
The family has been active in the community, with Kent serving on the If Given a Chance Foundation board of directors, including three terms as chair. The nonprofit awards scholarships to graduating seniors. Separately, the Gardellas donate a watch and trophy each year to outstanding graduates of the three local high schools.
Also, Kent has been a Napa Rotary past-president and member since 1995, and served on the advisory board of the Pathway Home program for returning veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Kent is a Vietnam War veteran.
In addition, Kent served as chair of the Napa Downtown Association with the aim of promoting other small businesses, and supports numerous nonprofits by donating jewelry for silent auctions and financial support.
“I believe that businesses should give back to the community that allows them to prosper,” Kent Gardella said.
Dodd, D-Napa, represents the 3rd Senate District, which includes all or portions of Napa, Yolo, Sonoma, Solano, Sacramento and Contra Costa counties.