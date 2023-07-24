The unemployment rate in Napa County was 3.5% in June, up from a revised 3.1% in May and above the year-ago estimate of 3.0%.

That compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.9% for California and 3.8% for the nation during the same period, the state Employment Development Department reported.

Year-over-year, Napa County’s labor force remained the same: 72,100 workers.

Napa County job categories with the most increases included construction, trade, transportation and utilities, and leisure and hospitality.

Employers with the most job ads were: Providence, Napa Valley Unified School District, Aimbridge Hospitality, Adventist Health, state of California, Constellation Brands, the Estate Yountville, Auberge Resorts, The Meritage Resort and Spa, city of Napa.

Jobs most in demand in Napa County included registered nurses, wait staff, retail sales, customer service representatives, supervisors of retail workers, fast food and counter workers, sales reps, food service managers, hosts/hostesses, and housekeeping staff.