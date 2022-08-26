Napa Valley Latino Heritage Committee seeks quilt squares

The Napa Valley Latino Heritage Committee is looking for quilt squares made by locals as part of the upcoming exhibit Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads presented at both the Napa County Historical Society and the St. Helena Historical Society.
The deadline is Sept. 1.
Kits for the quilt squares are available at all Napa County libraries.
Info: hilosvisibles.org, hilosvisibles@gmail.com, 707-430-7436
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 707-256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com