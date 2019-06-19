More than 50 Napa Valley law enforcement officials carried a torch for 38 miles across the county Wednesday to support local Special Olympics athletes.
The nearly 200 local athletes participating in Napa Valley's Special Olympics program will benefit from the $9,000 raised by law enforcement.
"There's no reason why these athletes can't compete," said American Canyon Police Chief Oscar Ortiz. "They have a lot of challenges to overcome, and they do that and more."
The run kicked off at 6 a.m. in Calistoga and ended at the American Canyon Police Department with refreshments provided by Ortiz's wife.
Ortiz, who was unable to run the race after a knee injury, biked the route. His son took over for him. At one point, an officer in full uniform joined in.
Such torch runs are done across the country and in nearly all California counties, Napa Police Sgt. Todd Schulman said. The Summer Games start Friday at the University of California's Davis campus.
"It's a countywide effort, so it's really special," he said. "We get all the different law enforcement agencies to get together for this common goal."