A 73-year-old man died in the driveway of his home in rural Napa County on Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
It's unclear exactly what happened at this time, but it appears that he had a heart condition, according to CHP spokesperson Marc Renspurger. Officers suspect he was driving his truck down the driveway of his home in the 4500 block of Dry Creek Road when he got out of his vehicle, possibly because of a heart attack.
The truck kept going without him and crashed on Dry Creek Road. There are no signs of other injuries and the coroner believes he may have had a heart attack, Renspurger said.
The Napa County Sheriff's Office was not immediately able to share any new details from the coroner.