Napa Valley Marathon to return to wine country roads from pandemic purgatory

The shoe rubber will, at last, hit the road in Napa Valley.

Thousands of runners will return to wine country Sunday morning for the Kaiser Permanente Napa Valley Marathon, which will take place in front of spectators for the first time since March 2020. The 26.2-mile race from Calistoga to Vintage High School in Napa – along with its companion 13.1-mile half-marathon and 5-kilometer race – are re-emerging from a tumultuous two years during which the coronavirus pandemic forced a switch to a virtual do-it-yourself marathon in 2021, and then left organizers scrambling to keep up with infection surges and the shifting safety rules that followed.

What has finally emerged is a field of more than 5,000 competitors who will traverse Napa County roads on their way to a finish line at Vintage High School, and do so in front of the lines of spectators that have been denied them during the pandemic. While the slate of runners is the largest in the marathon’s 43-year history, event leaders’ main goal this year is simply to stabilize the race’s safety measures to allow more people to take part in years to come.

“After a year off, we wanted to make sure that we could still do what we do, make sure that we can get everyone to the starting lines and to finish line safely,” the marathon’s race director Michelle La Sala said in a Monday interview, adding that organizers avoided significant expansions of the field this year.

While planning for the next marathon is usually a full-year effort starting soon after the current marathon ends, race organizers were left waiting through the spring of 2021 while COVID-19 vaccines and social distancing rules slowly opened a path toward safely staging a traditional race. Planning for the 2022 marathon began in earnest last June when California declared a reopening of its economy from more than a year of shelter-at-home orders and crowd-size limits.

Even then, however, marathon planners had to negotiate a gauntlet that included two more nationwide infection surges from mutated strains of COVID-19. While last summer’s Delta variant came and went early enough not to throw a wrench into the Napa race’s revival, the more widespread Omicron surge at year’s end again raised the risk level for mass sporting events – leaving an imprint on this week’s safety protocols, La Sala said, even as infections have fallen off and most remaining state safety rules have been lifted.

“With Kaiser being our title sponsor, we were able to work with them on policies and protocols to ensure we were on track with an outdoor event to keep people healthy and safe,” she said of the health care company’s role.

Thus, vaccination rules that marked the first post-COVID crowd events in 2021 remain in effect for the marathon.

Runners must offer proof of full vaccination against the coronavirus or a negative test for COVID-19 less than 72 hours before Sunday. Masks will be required indoors at the Silverado Resort and Spa, home to the pre-marathon expo Saturday, as well as aboard the shuttle buses taking runners to the starting lines.

The traditional Saturday night pasta feed will return to help competitors load up on carbohydrates for the race, but outdoor and indoor tables will be provided, along with carry-out boxes for runners preferring to take supper back to their hotel rooms.

(Silverado is taking over as the host of pre-marathon festivities from the Marriott Napa Valley Hotel & Spa, a move organizers said allows for more visitor room to keep the Saturday expo a one-day event rather than extending it to a second day.)

Even the virtual marathon that replaced the traditional race last March remains an option this year for runners still concerned about COVID-19 transmission, although La Sala estimated only 1% of the estimated 5,500 marathon entrants have chosen that alternative.

With many COVID-related restrictions and sporting events in California playing to full audiences for months, La Sala predicted a mostly normal spectator experience at Sunday’s races, although audience members will not be allowed to ride on event buses or transportation.

Taking part in Sunday’s in-person races will be about 2,000 marathoners, 2,500 runners in the half marathon, and 600 running the 5K, according to La Sala.

Those running the full 26.2 miles will start in Calistoga at 7:30 a.m., at the Silverado Trail and Brannan Street. Half marathoners will begin at 7 a.m. near Conn Creek Winery southeast of St. Helena, and the 5K, which kicks off at 7:15 a.m., will begin and end on north Napa’s Vintage campus on Trower Avenue. Parking will be available at various points along the marathon course but will be limited in many areas, and will not be available at the Calistoga starting line (see sidebar).

