Napa Valley Museum reopening in Yountville after lengthy COVID-19 shutdown

With the steady relaxation of state social distancing rules as California’s COVID-19 infection rate has dropped this year, the museum at 55 Presidents Circle will open its galleries on a temporarily cut-down schedule, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to Sunday. Exhibits will be closed on the Fourth of July, which this year falls on a Sunday, Rafaty said.

All museum staff members have been fully vaccinated and will wear face masks while on duty, according to Rafaty. In addition, the museum will observe COVID-19 safety rules as updated by the state, Napa County and the state Department of Veterans Affairs, which operates the Veterans Home and its grounds.

Changes inside the museum building will include Plexiglas shields at the check-in desk, hand sanitizer stations, and the conversion of rest rooms to be used by only one person at a time. Two people will be on duty at a time to allow the museum to follow safety protocols, Rafaty said.

California has announced it will remove most remaining limits on building capacity and assembly sizes on June 15 in what Gov. Gavin Newsom has called a return to pre-pandemic operations for most businesses, as the state’s coronavirus illnesses and deaths have fallen to some of the lowest levels in the U.S. amid the roll-out of three vaccines nationwide.

