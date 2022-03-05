Napa Valley native becomes Ukrainian refugee

Just weeks ago, Vintage High School graduate Aaron Starr was happily living in Kyiv, Ukraine, working as an English teacher and spending time with his girlfriend Anna Satina.

Little did he know that as of February, not only would a war with Russia begin, but Aaron (along with Anna) would become a refugee from the country he’s come to know and love.

Aaron, interviewed this week by phone this week, explained that he first moved to Ukraine in 2018 to work as a teacher. He immediately felt at home, said the now 25-year-old.

“This this is the place for me,” he remembered thinking. The Ukrainian people were quite welcoming, and “I made tons of Ukrainian friends,” he said. The cost of living was quite affordable, and English teachers were in great demand, he said.

When the semester ended, Aaron returned to Napa Valley where he worked for a time doing camera and video editing. He earned his degree in business administration from Northern Arizona University in 2019 and started teaching at Justin-Siena High School.

By then Aaron had met Anna, 22, and the two became a couple.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

With Aaron in Napa Valley and Anna in Ukraine, “we’d talk every day, but being away from her for a really long time was hard,” said Aaron.

By July 2020, Aaron was again living in Kyiv.

Until last week.

Aaron said he knew about a possible invasion by Russia, but he, along with many other Ukrainians, remained optimistic the threat would not become a reality.

“I didn’t want to leave,” said Aaron. In these modern times, nobody wants to believe that “the town they live in is going to come under threat of an invasion," he said.

However, there was one person who was quite insistent that Aaron come up with an emergency escape plan.

His mother Debbie Alter-Starr, who lives in Yountville, said as the days passed and Russian troops continued massing at the border, she became increasingly worried about Aaron and Anna’s safety.

Alter-Starr said she knew Aaron, like many Ukrainians, was determined to stay in Ukraine.

But she wanted him to prepare for the worst-case scenario. “If you don’t leave before the actual conflict, you’re going to get stuck,” in a war zone, or worse, she told her son.

Eventually, Alter-Starr convinced Aaron to hire a security guard with a car in case he needed to leave the country quickly. Aaron does not have his own vehicle.

On Feb. 24, Aaron woke up in Kyiv to the sounds of sirens and bombs as the invasion began.

Aaron’s driver quickly arrived at his apartment and picked him up. The two drove a short distance to Anna’s family’s house.

Anna’s mother convinced Anna to go with Aaron to cross the border into Poland where her sister lives. Her grandmother is not well enough to travel, so her parents remained in Kyiv.

Aaron, Anna, and their driver headed toward Shehyni, a border crossing between Ukraine and Poland on the Ukrainian side. Normally, it would have been an eight to nine-hour drive. Instead, it took them 27 hours.

Due to the amount of traffic trying to leave Ukraine, their driver could only get Anna and Aaron within five miles of the Polish border.

“We had to walk the last five miles,” he said. Aaron dragged their suitcases. The only food was what they carried. There was no shelter. No sanitary facilities. If you had to, “you go the bathroom by the side of the road,” he explained.

Reaching the border, they joined tens of thousands of other refugees trying to pass through the border.

There was no official line. People were pushing, shoving, and hitting.

“You had to be really aggressive to get forward,” he said. “People were desperate.”

Women were yelling and children crying. “It was nonstop screaming,” he said.

Ukrainian men were not being allowed to leave the country because they were needed to fight the Russians. Without his U.S. passport to prove he was not Ukrainian, he would have never been able to leave, Aaron said.

The temperature sank to around 26 degrees, he recalled. Aaron had one glove and one warm hat, which Anna wore.

The couple comforted each other. At one point, something hit Aaron hard from behind. Anna was not feeling well.

“It was hard to focus,” he said. There was little desire to eat or drink. “When you’re in a crisis, your body’s normal functions change,” he said.

“I offered at least 10 times to go back,” to Kyiv, but the couple ultimately decided to keep waiting.

Anna and Aaron waited in “line” to cross for 23 hours. There were thousands of people waiting, but only three passport officials stamping passports, he said.

“It was really, really slow process.”

As they approached the “end” of the line where they’d have their passports checked, “Even then it was chaotic,” he said.

A few people tried to break through and run across the border into Poland. A woman without a passport was dragged by her hair back into Ukraine. A border agent threw an obviously fake passport back at a man’s face. Armed guards kept threatening the crowd.

“There were moments when we thought we’d never get through,” he admitted. “I just really wanted to get past there.”

Fifty hours after they left Kyiv, the two finally entered Poland. Anna’s sister Tanya picked them up at the border.

“We were ecstatic to get through,” but also completely exhausted, he said.

Safe in Warsaw, today, Aaron and Anna are now working on fundraising efforts and awareness campaigns to support the Ukrainian people.

“I don’t feel bad about myself,” or what he left behind or what will be lost in the bombing, said Aaron.

He doesn’t want the focus to be on him, but the Ukrainian people.

His main concern: “I’m really worried about the people of Ukraine,” and what happens next.

How you can help To help the Ukrainian people visit, Napa Valley native Aaron Starr recommends supporting Nova Ukraine: novaukraine.org. Nova Ukraine is a registered nonprofit organization that is dedicated to raising awareness about Ukraine in the U.S. and throughout the world and providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine, according to its website. Since December 2013, it has have collected over $500,000 in donations.

Anna has been able to talk to her family in Kyiv. As of Wednesday, they were safe.

“I try to keep her spirits up as best I can, but it’s really awful,” Aaron said.

Alter-Starr echoed his sentiments. Aaron’s experience as a refugee “was eye-opening, but so many people around the world go through this,” she said. “Think of how many other refugee crises are going on at the same time. It’s heartbreaking.”

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.