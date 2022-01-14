Napa Valley newspaper worker photos needed

Do you have photos of Napa County newspaper workers/employees on the job?
The Napa County Historical Society would like to borrow photos that show anyone working inside any Napa County newspaper or for any Napa County newspaper for an upcoming exhibit called “News The Story of Our Lives.” This could include photos of delivery people delivering papers, press operators at work, journalists in a newsroom, office staff, etc.
Contact: Sheli Smith or Kelly O'Connor at info@napahistory.org.
