 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa Valley newspaper worker photos needed

Do you have photos of Napa County newspaper workers/employees on the job?

The Napa County Historical Society would like to borrow photos that show anyone working inside any Napa County newspaper or for any Napa County newspaper for an upcoming exhibit called “News The Story of Our Lives.” This could include photos of delivery people delivering papers, press operators at work, journalists in a newsroom, office staff, etc.

Contact: Sheli Smith or Kelly O'Connor at info@napahistory.org.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Napa Valley Vintners unveil a new Collective

Napa Valley Vintners unveil a new Collective

The Napa Valley Vintners rolled out their new Collective Napa Valley on Monday, inviting locals as well as global wine enthusiasts to join a year-round program to celebrate Napa wines while raising funds to support the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Dr. Oz calls Dr. Fauci a ‘petty tyrant,’ challenges him to a debate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News