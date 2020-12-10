Napa Valley nonprofits step in to help vulnerable amid year of mounting need

Amid a year defined for many by hardship, Napans are stepping up their charitable giving.

That was the sense, at least, among Napa Valley CanDo volunteers following the opening week of the organization’s annual give guide, which touts a roster of deserving North Bay charities and nonprofits. The Give!Guide opened Dec. 1 and by the end of that day, CanDo had received $61,000 in donations spread across 57 organizations featured in the guide, according to CanDo President Hilary Zunin. That shattered a previous first-day record, $7,000 almost seven times over.

“We think it is a growing understanding of how much the local non-profits have been stretched — not only because of COVID and because so many people have lost their jobs, but because we have had not one but two major fires,” Zunin said of the spike. “There’s a feeling that we might be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, but we’re not there yet.”

In the first week of the guide’s launch, Zunin said, CanDo has raised more than $125,000.