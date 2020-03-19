Napa Valley prepares for the beginning of 'shelter in home' for coronavirus

Councilmember Scott Sedgley said some people had considered the coronavirus threat "blown up by the media," but "hopefully by now we’re all learning it’s a lot more than that [the normal influenza], we have to be very responsible as individuals, we have to listen to that advice that’s given.”

And though this measure is considered imperative by health officials, it will cause economic pain to many families and businesses, Sedgley said.

“Do whatever you can to help support them, curbside pick-up and take-out, whatever we can do to help those businesses get through this because that’s so critical and so many young people are without work and income,” Sedgley said. “It’s just going to be hard, it makes me heart ache.”

Elected officials have urged the public not to hoard food and other supplies, saying this is causing temporary outages that can be avoided.

Buying much more than you ordinarily would for your household also has consequences for services like the Food Bank. Shirley King, who runs the program, said they’ve seen significantly more people there since the coronavirus became a real fear among the community. She believes that spike is, in large part, generated by the fact that “people aren’t finding what they need at the market, so they turn to the Food Bank instead.