Napa Valley preparing for triple digit temperatures, hot nights and bad air

A major heat wave will descend on the Napa Valley starting Friday, with residents facing toasty weather through at least next Wednesday, the National Weather Service reports.

How hot will it get? The Weather Service says Lake Berryess could hit 108 degrees this weekend, while Calistoga at the top of the valley could reach 102 degrees.

The Napa urban area will be flirting with triple digits, with 97 degrees forecast for Friday, said Weather Service forecaster Steve Anderson.

"If you don't have air conditioning, it's going to be a warm week," Anderson said Thursday afternoon.

Warm nights will keep homes from cooling off. The Weather Service said the predicted low for Friday night in Napa is 65 degrees, a good 10 degrees above recent lows.

The Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Napa, saying the heat stress on humans, pets and vegetation will be significant.

The combination of triple digit temperatures and light winds prompted the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to issue a Spare the Air Alert for Friday. Unhealthy smog is expected to hang over the area.