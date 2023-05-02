Napa Valley Presents, a nonprofit organization that seeks to support the performing arts across Napa County, announced this week it has awarded its inaugural set of grants, totaling over $150,000, to 15 people and organizations.

The nonprofit was created last year from the former Napa Valley Opera House board. The organization is working to invest the $4.2 million from the sale of the historic opera house in downtown Napa into an endowment, which will be used to create grants that support “programs that create, present, and connect people with performing arts," according to the Napa Valley Presents website.

This first set of grants includes four Headliner Grants and 11 Community Access Grants. The Headliner Grants were awarded to local hip-hop performing artist Oke Junior, as well as the Napa Parks and Recreation Foundation, Shakespeare Napa Valley and The White Barn.

The grant award will support Oke Junior in headlining a concert for all ages that features a live band and additional hip-hop talent, the press release says.

"I’m honored to receive such a prestigious grant award. Napa is a place that changed my life for the better when I moved here from Oakland at the age of 12," said Oke Junior in a news release from Napa Valley Presents. "I'm super excited to put together my first ever headlining show with you all as partners and look forward to working together to elevate the artistic culture in the Napa Valley!"

Funds that go to the Parks and Recreation foundation will be used for a Día de los Muertos event, which “will feature an exciting lineup of touring and local Spanish-language performers in a variety of genres.”

Shakespeare Napa Valley will present two free public shows — Shakespeare Summer Stroll and Es Una Vida Maravillosa. And The White Barn will, with the help of the grant funds, stage the inaugural Napa Valley Puppet Festival, “a two-day event that features professional puppetry performances ranging from classic children’s tales to avant-garde theater for adults,” the press release says.

Community Access grants — which aim to widen access to performing arts — were given to the Napa Valley Education Foundation, the Napa High School Music Boosters, the Mike Greensill Orchestra, Napa Valley Youth Symphony, the Valley Players, the Vintage High School Music Boosters, the American Canyon Arts Foundation, E&M Presents, Cafeteria Kids Theater, American Canyon classical pianist Jennifer Pan and Lucky Penny Productions.

The awards will support musical camps for over 600 youth from kindergarten to 12th grade, the Napa High School Choral Program, touring musical shows, the 17th Annual A Cappella Extravaganza, a community theater season, a fully staged Vintage High School musical, expanded Napa Valley Youth Symphony programming, performances, two classical musical concerts by Pan, and a full-scale youth musical production of "The Wizard of Oz."

“We were very happy with the variety of requests we received for our initial grant cycle, and encouraged by the diversity of the projects,” said Napa Valley Presents' board chair Gordon Huether in a statement. “We are thrilled to support the work of these innovative performers and their unique voices and are excited to spotlight the talent in our region.”

Most of the grantees — or representatives of the various groups receiving grants — showed up at a Monday celebration of the grant awards at Feast It Forward in Napa. Olivia Dodd, executive director of Napa Valley Presents, called it “a dream come true” while thanking the organization’s board members who had selected the grantees, and named each of the recipients.

“I’ve wanted to see a fund dedicated to performing arts, to arts, for a long time, and it’s really, really wonderful that there’s now an organization that can be dedicated to making that happen,” Dodd said.

