Napa Valley producers peel back misconceptions about orange wine

First thing's first: No, orange wine is not made from oranges. And frankly, it doesn’t taste like them either.

Rather, orange wine — which has grown in popularity since the boom of its cousin rosé — is a white wine that is treated like a red, meaning the fruit was left in contact with its skins during fermentation.

“Traditional white wines are pressed to limit the juice’s contact with the skins, but here, we encourage it,” said head winemaker for Calistoga's Tank Garage Winery, Bertus van Zyl.

As one of the only Napa Valley producers of orange wine, Tank Garage has experimented with the medium since 2015, using varietals like Vermentino, Chenin Blanc, Pinot Gris, and Roussanne in the process.

“Generally, wines made in this style tend to take on an orange hue as it extracts color from the grape skins during fermentation,” said van Zyl. “There are a few ways to do this, [but] our preference is to leave both the skins and stems in contact with the wine as it ferments.”

Van Zyl also said they tend to pick the grapes for their orange wines later than for their whites, as “the longer hang time allows the tannins in the skins to become softer and more extractable. Which allows us to make wines with texture but also elegance … This is also why the flavors are so different to our white wines.”

With a bolder texture compared to a traditional white, orange wines also can take on a wide range of flavors depending on the fruit and how long they are left to ferment. Tasting notes for Tank Garage offerings range from blood orange and cranberry to tea leaves, allowing van Zyl to experiment with each batch of orange wines.

“Typically, there is an increase in spice notes like cinnamon and nutmeg, but the fruit also tends to be more accentuated with flavors like peach, apricot and citrus,” said van Zyl. “We think in many cases, the skin contact helps create wines that are more complex in aroma and flavor.”

Tank Garage wines are always one-off productions. They have been releasing two orange wines a year since they started producing them in 2015. The first is a blend of different whites, whereas the second is a Fanta soda-colored Trousseau Gris from the Russian River Valley.

“We’re usually tight-lipped with our future plans, but this year we’re working with some new varieties and adding an orange pét-nat sparkling wine,” said Tank Garage general manager, Ed Feuchuk. “But perhaps we’ve said too much.”

As the first — and still, one of the few — Napa Valley wineries to produce an orange wine, Tank Garage has been able to physically see the boom of interest in recent years, right from their Calistoga tasting room.

“In some cases, we have orange wine fanatics that seek us out, [and] in other cases, we have people that have never tried or heard of orange wines,” said Feuchuk. “One of the coolest things we have noticed, though, is we'll have guests tell us they don’t drink white wines, but then they try one of our skin-fermented white wines, and all of a sudden a whole new world opens up to them.”

Since 2020, another Napa Valley producer — The Vice Wine — has also entered the orange wine market, since then releasing two versions using Semillon and Gewurztraminer grapes. Sourcing from 14 of the Napa Valley sub-appellations, The Vice prides itself on minimal interference and allowing the unfiltered and unfined shine through.

“What also makes us unique in a sense is we actually don't blend at all,” said founder and winemaker for The Vice, Malek Amrani.

Amrani first dabbled with making orange wines after his New York-based partners discovered it, and has since fallen in love with the low-intervention wine.

And based on The Vice’s sales, so have their customers.

“It's summertime 2020, and I can't get them to drink anything because they're drinking f***ing orange, so I named it Brooklynite,” said Amrani. “But the crazy part is that it went for sale at 9 o’clock, and by 9:32 it was sold out.”

Amrani’s Semillon orange wine gives notes of papaya, banana, kumquat, and ginger, whereas the Gewurztraminer is a bit more vibrant.

“You can smell and taste lychee, and there are some roses there … There's a lot going on,” he said. “This is a very flamboyant wine, especially when it gets a little bit more chill … But if you try it next to the orange Sémillon, they look alike but have completely different wine mouthfeels.”

Amrani says that longterm, he would love to have a downtown Napa tasting room oriented towards locals, but only time will tell if the orange wines will be part of this transition.

“You never know, because no one ever can really never predict the trends,” he said. “But [with] Rosé, I didn't believe them … I didn't believe them at all, and I saw what happened, so in 2016, we made Rosé.”

At Tank Garage, the same Rosé-colored glasses are (hesitantly) worn in regards to orange wine’s popularity.

“It’s cool to wonder whether orange wine is on a similar trajectory to what Rosé experienced in the last 10 to 15 years,” said Feuchuk. “While the concept of orange wine actually comes from old world winemaking, it has not been something that’s been relevant amongst mainstream wine drinkers in the U.S. … [But] that’s changing quickly.”

“More and more people are coming in that have tried orange wine or have at least heard of it, and we’ve increased our production and offerings accordingly,” Feuchuk said. “Now we are hearing about conventional producers dipping their toes into the orange stuff … We are stoked to see it prosper and more consumers taste a wider spectrum of winemaking.”

Local wine educator Allen Balik isn’t quite convinced about orange wine's longevity in the market. Having first heard about the trend a few years ago in New York, Balik has misgivings about the oxidation and sediment involved with this style of white wine, which he does not typically find appealing.

When drinking white wines, Balik rather looks at their vibrancy and ability to pair with food, and says that when you leave whites on their skins, you may have a tendency to overwhelm the natural flavors and balance of the wine.

“I have had some natural wines that I have found really intriguing, but I’ve had others that seemed overly faulty, knowing full well that in the mind of a natural wine follower, these are not faults, they are just expressions,” said Balik. “What comes to my mind is the lack of freshness and brightness that I associate with fine white wines.”

“I have similar thoughts of Rosés made from the saignée method,” Balik continued. “Rosés made in the traditional method, with earlier picked grapes with higher acidity fermented to dryness, that's what I look at as Rosé. When you take Rosés made from the saignée method, where you are essentially bleeding off juice to make the residual wine bolder, then I don’t think you get that level of freshness that you get from a dry Rosé … There is an analogy for me there between the saignée Rosés and orange wine.”

When it comes to its place in the market, Balik foresees orange wine will continue trajectory as a hip trend that folks seek out rather than a mainstream option, but the fact that orange wine drinkers skew young could potentially lend itself to be a sort of gateway drug to the world of wine.

“However, I don't see orange wine as having the weight of the wine cooler and white zinfandel in introducing people to the traditional wine world,” he said. “Sometimes trends become staples, and Rosé is one example, but I just don't see it …”

“But I could be dead wrong.”

You can reach Sam Jones at 707-256-2221 and sjones@napanews.com.

Pop the cork on Napa Valley wine! Discover the hidden stories of Napa Valley wine and the people behind it -- plus expert analysis from our columnists and more with our weekly email newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.