Napa Valley Publishing papers honored in annual contest

The Napa Valley Register and its sister newspapers have been honored with 29 awards in the annual California News Publishers Association's "California Journalism Awards" contest.
Results were released Tuesday, more than a month before previously scheduled, because the annual awards dinner, where results are usually announced, has been cancelled.
The Napa Valley Register took first and second place in In-Depth Reporting. Topping the category was the Register’s retrospective on the Pathway Home shooting. “A horrific story beautifully told,” the judges wrote. “The reporting was comprehensive and presented for maximum impact.”
Coming in second was the multi-part Costs of Living series, led by reporter Courtney Teague as part of her University of Southern California Annenberg Center for Health Journalism 2019 California Fellowship. “Solid, compelling occasional series … Clear writing and excellent editing makes this easy to read, even though the topic is a bit hard,” the judges wrote.
In the Profile category, the Register took first place for Editor Sean Scully’s profile of World War II veteran Harold Bunnell, an installment in the They Served With Honor series. The special section containing all the stories in the series took third place in the Special Sections category.
The Weekly Calistogan took first in the Feature Photo category for a shot of the Lighted Tractor Parade by freelancer Tim Carl.
The St. Helena Star took first for a Sports Action Photo of the NCS soccer playoffs by freelancer Dave Mosher and second place in the General Excellence category. The Register came in third in that category in its division.
Inside Napa Valley Magazine took second place in the Special Publication category.
In all, the three papers took four first-place awards, nine second-place awards, and five third-place honors.
Editor's note: This item has been updated to add an additional aware won by the St. Helena Star.
