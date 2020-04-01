Napa Valley Publishing papers honored in annual contest

The Napa Valley Register and its sister newspapers have been honored with 29 awards in the annual California News Publishers Association's "California Journalism Awards" contest.

Results were released Tuesday, more than a month before previously scheduled, because the annual awards dinner, where results are usually announced, has been cancelled.

The Napa Valley Register took first and second place in In-Depth Reporting. Topping the category was the Register’s retrospective on the Pathway Home shooting. “A horrific story beautifully told,” the judges wrote. “The reporting was comprehensive and presented for maximum impact.”

Coming in second was the multi-part Costs of Living series, led by reporter Courtney Teague as part of her University of Southern California Annenberg Center for Health Journalism 2019 California Fellowship. “Solid, compelling occasional series … Clear writing and excellent editing makes this easy to read, even though the topic is a bit hard,” the judges wrote.

