The first wave of rain from an atypical May atmospheric river dumped as much as 2.5 inches on the Napa Valley, according to local gauges.
Rainfall totals as of 8 a.m. Thursday ranged from 1.22 inches at the City of Napa's Corporation Yard near Soscol Avenue to 2.5 inches on Mount Veeder.
Other totals: 1.9 inches in Calistoga, 1.7 inches in Yountville and 1.3 inches in St. Helena. Mount George in west Napa recorded 1.2 inches.
The National Weather Service forecast showers and possible thunderstorms on Thursday, with another quarter inch of rain in the Napa area. Thursday's high will be in the mid-50s
Rain is expected to return by midday Saturday, with as much as another inch falling by Sunday when showers and clearing is expected.
A less intense wave of rain is expected Monday night.
These storms are expected to deliver as much as 200 percent of normal rain totals for the entire month of May, the Weather Service said.