Napa Valley Register announces Let It Glow contest winner

Let It Glow Winners

Congratulations to this year's Let It Glow holiday lights contest winners!

Bob and Beverly Hard of 800 Foster Road have been sharing the spirit of Christmas with the Napa County community for 60 years.

Starting in their 20s, the Hards painted homemade cut-outs and dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Santa to greet more than 2,000 visitors. Each year, they expanded their display, adding a life-size nativity scene and other homemade characters.

Today, the Hards are in their mid 80s and still continue to decorate the yard with Santa scenes, thousands of lights and a special snowman. The display also includes a nightly "snow" show.

