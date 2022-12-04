The Napa Valley Register community calendar includes events submitted by our readers. To list your event in the community calendar, fill out the online form at napavalleyregister.com/forms/nvrcalendar.

SUNDAY, DEC. 4

Charles Dickens Christmas

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Ackerman Heritage House, 608 Randolph St., Napa, hosts a Victorian-inspired holiday event, including photos with Santa. Tickets are $15. Reservations required. Info, ackermanfamilyvineyards.com.

Holiday Open House

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, hosts a holiday open house, featuring holiday snacks. Free admission. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.

Merry Meritage Holiday Ice Rink

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Meritage Resort and Spa, 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa, hosts its annual holiday ice rink now through January. Admission is $25; discounts available. Open Monday to Friday from 4 to 10 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Santa visits on Fridays and Saturdays. Holiday hours change on Dec. 17. Info, icerink@mertaigeresort.com.

‘A Napa Valley Christmas Carol’

2 p.m. A Napa spin on a classic holiday tale. Lucky Penny Productions presents the original musical “A Napa Valley Christmas Carol'' at 1758 Industrial Way, Napa. Tickets are $20-$43. Performances are held Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through its Dec. 18 run. Info, luckypennynapa.com.

‘It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play’

2 p.m. The beloved holiday classic comes to life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. The Napa Valley College Theater Arts Department presents “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” at the campus performing arts center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway (Highway 221), Napa. Additional performances are on Dec. 9, 10 at 7 p.m.; and Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15-$25. Info, performingartsnapavalley.org.

‘Sing We Now of Christmas’

3 p.m. Bel Canto Napa Valley presents its annual holiday concert “Sing We Now of Christmas” at Chapel at Mont La Salle, 4405 Redwood Road, Napa. The concert includes traditional carols as well as new compositions. Tickets are $30; $10 for students. Info, belcantonv.org.

‘Saving Santa’

6:30 p.m. Can the people of Napa Valley save Christmas? Lucky Penny Productions debuts the family musical “Saving Santa'' at 1758 Industrial Way, Napa. Tickets are $20-$36. Performances are held Saturdays at 2 p.m., and Sundays and Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. through its Dec. 18 run. Info, luckypennynapa.com.

Christmas at the Movies

7 p.m. Pacific Union College Wind Ensemble and Chorale present their 2022 Christmas concert at Paulin Recital Hall at PUC campus (1 Angwin Way, Angwin), featuring music from “Miracle on 34th Street,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Holiday Inn,” “Home Alone,” “Elf,” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” Free admission. Info, 707-965-6201.

TUESDAY, DEC. 6

Tree lighting

5-7 p.m. Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, 1000 Trancas St., Napa, hosts a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, including caroling by the Vintage High School chamber singers. Free admission.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7

Terry Family Band

7:30 p.m. The Napa-based Terry Family Band returns to Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., for a show supporting the local Toys for Tots holiday campaign. A contribution of a new toy is appreciated (though not required for admission). Tickets are $5-$10. Info, bluenotenapa.com.

THURSDAY, DEC. 8

Merrie Olde Christmas Carolers

5 p.m. Costumed in Dickensian attire, the Merrie Olde Christmas Carolers perform new and unique musical arrangements of beloved holiday songs at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane. Songs are accompanied by the merry sounds of sleigh bells, finger cymbals, tambourines and kazoos. Refreshments will be served. Info, shpl.org/calendar.

FRIDAY, DEC. 9

Candlelight Concert

8 p.m. Pacific Union College, 1 Angwin Ave., Angwin, presents its annual Christmas on the Hill Candlelight Concert. Experience the sacred sounds of the season in this performance by PUC Orchestra, Vox Pro Musica and PUC Chorale. A second performance will be held Saturday, Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. Free admission. Info, 707-965-6201.

SATURDAY, DEC. 10

Photos with Santa

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Santa visits Tractor Supply Company, 418 Napa Junction Road, American Canyon, to spread holiday cheer. A photographer will be on hand so that families, children and pets may pose with Santa. Free admission. Info, 707-558-0588.

Saxophones in St. Helena

1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Experience the sounds of the holidays at the St. Helena Historic Shopping District on Hunt Avenue and Main Street. Free admission. Info, holidays.sthelena.com.

Holiday Candlelight Walking Tour

2 to 6 p.m. Napa County Landmarks hosts its 31st annual walking tour through downtown Napa. Guests will enjoy homes beautifully decorated for the holidays. Tickets are $35-$45. Info, napacountylandmarks.org.

Napa Christmas Parade

5 to 8 p.m. Napa hosts its annual holiday parade – featuring floats, live music, dancing horses and more – in the downtown district. Meet Santa after the parade for pictures. For the parade route, visit donapa.com.

SUNDAY, DEC. 11

Veterans Breakfast

8 a.m.-noon. Napa’s American Legion Post 113, 1240 Pearl St. Napa, hosts a “Breakfast at the Post Hall." All veterans and their loved ones are invited. A $7 donation is suggested.

Chanukah Children's Concert

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa, hosts Chanukah activities for the whole family, including a Chanukah sing-along and Chanukah cafe. Free admission. Registration required. Info, cbsnapa.org/event/chanukah-concert-cafe.

FRIDAY, DEC. 16

Chanukah Kick-Off Shabbat

5:30 to 7 p.m. Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa, hosts its holiday kick-off, including Chanukah songs and delicious Chanukah foods. The celebration also includes prayers and lighting tea lights. Free admission. Registration required. Info, cbsnapa.org/event/chanukah-kick-off-shabbat.html

‘The Nutcracker’

7 p.m. Napa Regional Dance Company presents its 21st annual production of the classic ballet “The Nutcracker” at Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway (Highway 221), Napa. Additional performances are Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $35-$55. Info, naparegionaldance.com.

SATURDAY, DEC. 17

Community Oak Planting Day

10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Volunteers are invited to plant oak trees, re-introducing native and ecologically important plant species, at the Napa Sanitation property along Sheehy Creek (1500 N. Kelly Road, Napa). The event is hosted by Napa Valley Transportation Authority and the Napa County Resource Conservation District. Open to all ages. Children under 12 need to be with an adult, and all minors will need a waiver signed by an adult. Info, naparcd.org/calendar.

Wreaths Across America

11 a.m. Wreaths Across America will be at Yountville Veterans Home, 260 California Drive, to remember and honor veterans through the laying of remembrance wreaths on the graves of fallen heroes. Free admission. Info, wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/15556.

A Jolly Good Time

Noon to 2 p.m. Come enjoy some holiday cheer at the American Canyon Library’s annual party, featuring sweets, music, crafts and more. The library is located at 300 Crawford Way. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.

Ornament Making

Noon to 2 p.m. Bring your friends and family out for a fun ornament making activity at the St. Helena Historic Shopping District on Hunt Avenue and Main Street. Free admission. Info, holidays.sthelena.com.

SUNDAY, DEC. 18

Winter Faire Marketplace

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Culinary Institute of America at Greystone, 2555 Main St., St. Helena, hosts a winter faire complete with live music, hot drinks, festive food, cookie decorating and holiday activities for all ages. Tickets are $20-$45. Kids under 5 are free. Info, https://bit.ly/3OeHy4y.

Pet Portraits with Santa

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Santa will be posing with pups at Milo and Friends Pet Boutique, 1300 First St. (Suite 317), Napa. Info, 707-637-4265.

Sing Napa Valley

7 p.m. Sing Napa Valley presents Handel’s “Messiah” at Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St. Tickets are $30. Info, singnapavalley.org.

THURSDAY, DEC. 22

Winter Movie Fest

11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Families are invited to the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., to watch a marathon of winter and holiday family movies. The movie presentation is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.

Menorah Lighting

5 p.m. Chabad of Napa Valley hosts a public menorah lighting at Veterans Memorial Park, corner of Third and Main streets, in downtown Napa. Festivities include live music, holiday crafts, dreidels, latkes and more. Free admission. Info, jewishnapavalley.com.

Cool Yule

7 p.m. Kellie Fuller & the Mike Greensil Trio present the holiday concert Cool Yule – a fun mix of vintage holiday and winter jazz classics – at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St. Tickets are $15-$30. Info, bluenotenapa.com.