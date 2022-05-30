Napa Valley Register earns nine California newspaper awards, first-place honors for best feature photo

Reporting and photography by the Napa Valley Register have received nine certificates in the 2021 California Journalism Awards, part of a total of 18 honors — including three first prizes — for Lee Enterprises publications in Napa County.

The California News Publishers Association named a photo by Register reporter Howard Yune the state’s best feature photo by a smaller daily publication. Register writers also earned two second-place honors in the feature story and wildfire coverage categories, as well as other honors for land use reporting, enterprise, profiles and columns.

Yune’s award-winning picture from the Register’s Nov. 27 issue, of a Vintage High School dance troupe rehearsing while wearing protective masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was one of two Register photos recognized by the CNPA, which announced its contest results on Twitter over a two-week span that ended Friday. Third place in the feature photo category for dailies with circulation under 15,000 went to Jennifer Huffman for her image of a man living in the Bowl, a Napa homeless encampment that was demolished by the city last fall.

Register articles earned two second-place commendations — in the wildfire category for Barry Eberling’s Aug. 21 report on the Berryessa Highlands’ struggle to recover from the 2020 Hennessey Fire, and in features for former Register reporter Sarah Klearman’s Feb. 28, 2021 look at Pancha’s, an old-fashioned dive bar that has held on in Yountville even as high-end tourism has come to dominate the town.

The St. Helena Star, the Register’s Upvalley sister publication, won first prize for the best land-use story by a California weekly with circulation below 4,300. Star editor Jesse Duarte’s April 15, 2021 story on the controversy surrounding the Pacaso home co-ownership company highlighted a haul of eight CNPA honors for writing, features, columns, and editorial comment and cartoons.

Star entries made second-place showings in the features and editorial cartoon categories. Duarte was recognized for his Nov. 8 feature on 95-year-old Barbara Tonsberg, an Angwin resident who led the restoration of the Pacific Union College Church organ. Joan Martens was honored for her cartoon “Which mask to wear?”

The remaining top CNPA award for a Lee-owned Napa County publication went to the Weekly Calistogan, which stopped publishing in April. Tim Carl won the small-weekly award for the best artistic photo of 2021, of Calistoga’s annual Lighted Tractor Parade held each December.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com