The Napa Valley Register is doing a story on the fourth anniversary of the South Napa earthquake and wants to know if you’ve made quake preparations since then.
Did you have your house retrofitted or strap down furniture or buy earthquake insurance? Did you create an emergency food and water kit? Are these things you’ve planned to do and they remain on your to-do list?
We want to hear what you've done differently - or hope to do differently - to prepare for future quakes. To participate, contact reporter Barry Eberling at beberling@napanews.com or 256-2253. Leave a name and phone number.