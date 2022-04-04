 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa Valley Register now a two-section paper

  Updated
Starting with  Tuesday's paper, the Napa Valley Register will have two sections rather than four. The size of the physical paper will also be approximately an inch shorter. 

The changes were necessitated by the closure of The Press Democrat's presses in Rohnert Park. The Register's new printer — now based in Fremont — has different requirements that led to the changes. 

Despite this, the editorial content remains the same, though it may be in a different spot than you've been used to. Please refer to the index in the physical paper for guidance.

Dan Evans

